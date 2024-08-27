Entertainment

Dominica

7 Airlines announce dedicated flights to Dominica for World Creole Music...

6th of October 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Preparations for Culturama 51 begin; Slogan competition announced with EC...

5th of October 2024

Dominica

All you need to know about dynamic lineup of artistes for Dominica World...

5th of October 2024

Grenada

Grenada Film Festival set for October 2024; to feature films, workshops,...

2nd of October 2024

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

SVG: Tickets on sale for Rise Reggae event, Romaine Virgo announced first...

1st of October 2024

Guyana

Bad Boys actor Jacob Scipio explores Guyana for first time

28th of September 2024

Barbados

Rihanna’s new Wax Statue installed at Madame Tussauds, Fans excited to se...

27th of September 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: $25,000 Cash Prize Announced for Sugar Mas 53 Road Ma...

26th of September 2024

Guyana

SVG’s Rodney Small to light up Pan Brass and Soca event in Guyana

25th of September 2024

Dominica

Dominica: ‘7’ Participants announced for Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant

24th of September 2024

Dominica

Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival to feature diverse lineup of fring...

24th of September 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Updated Calendar for Sugar Mas 53 is here, join the e...

22nd of September 2024

Dominica

Dominica’s Independence Parade set to dazzle with Cultural Performances a...

22nd of September 2024

Jamaica

Vybz Kartel releases his first single after a decade, Fans go crazy

15th of September 2024

Vybz Kartel's signs agreement with Guyana for future concerts, reverses his own words
Vybz Kartel signs agreement with Guyana for future concert, reverses his...

4th of September 2024

Amusement Park to open in St Kitts and Nevis as part of Independence 41 (PC - Facebook)
Amusement Park to open in St Kitts and Nevis as part of Independence 41

4th of September 2024

68% hike recorded in air passenger arrivals during Nevis Culturama 2024
68% hike recorded in air passenger arrivals during Nevis Culturama 2024

4th of September 2024

Roxanne Roche to represent St Kitts and Nevis at Miss Black Florida Pageant (PC - Facebook)
Roxanne Roche to represent St Kitts and Nevis at Miss Black Florida Pagea...

3rd of September 2024

Caribbean Music Awards 2024: Full List of Winners Unveiled (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean Music Awards 2024: Full List of Winners Unveiled

3rd of September 2024

October Fest Caribbean Edition 2024 ready to celebrate cinema at Film and Folklore Festival (PC - Facebook)
October Fest Caribbean Edition 2024 ready to celebrate cinema at Film and...

27th of August 2024