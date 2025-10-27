Dominica World Creole Music Festival 2025 concludes successfully 

Roseau, Dominica: The much-anticipated 2025th edition of World Creole Music Festival officially opened in Dominica on Friday (October 25, 2025). On the first day of the festival, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared glimpses as he welcomed Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne in the country.

He said that the vibes were great as they were seen enjoying the stage of the World Creole Music Festival. PM Skerrit added, “Great vibes on the opening night of WCMF 2025 with my colleague and friend, Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda.”

The World Creole Music Festival has been opened with the performance of Burning Flames who has promoted the culture, vibes and moments of the country. The 25th edition has turned out to be the major stage for the culture showcase and music prevalence on the stage of Dominica.

The festival has kickstarted at Windsor Park Sport Stadium and the opening day has featured the performance of the artistes such as Oswald, Nu Look, Giles Fontaine & Halibut, Midnight Groovers, Steel Pulse, Burning Flames, Romain Virgo, Masicka, TK International, and Ezra D’Funmachine.

The festival is being held under the theme- “Let the pulsating rhythms of Creole take over Dominica.”

Travel with Clem also attended the opening of the World Creole Music Festival and shared glimpses of the festival. She said, “I didn’t know Steelpulse until today and from the time they stepped on stage I couldn’t take my eyes away.”

She added that the way each of the band members had a different personality and is a different character, this type of energy and performance needs to be studied. From the conscious reggae lyrics from the entertainment from A-Z, they delivered.

The World Creole Music Festival 2025 will bring several regional and international artists. Vybz Cartel will bring Jamaican culture and showcase the richness of Caribbean culture.

On the second day of the World Creole, several artists performed and made the stage a perfect blend of Caribbean and international culture. The artistes who have performed on the second day included Vybz Kartel, Spice, Joe Dwet File, KEX, WCK, Gordon Henderson, Ophelia, Linford John, Asa Bantan, First Serenade, Rohie, Ridge Pudz, Kenny G, Faith, Shanika, Ebony Empress, DJ MJ, Little Boy, Quan and Jixels.

Vybz Kartel also met with Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit where they discussed several areas of music and the younger generation.

The third night featured the performance of the artists including Kehlani, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann-Lyons, Tiwas Savage, Kassav, Extasy Band, Michele Henderson, Elisha Benoit, Trrilla G, Nice Reo, and Signal Band.

The 2025 festival concluded on a successful note.