“Both are Evil” internet reacts to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s alleged relationship

The internet lit up after Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau walked hand in hands and made their first confirmed public appearance as a couple in Paris over the weekend. The alleged couple walked out the famed cabaret Crazy Horse Paris in celebration of Perry’s 41st birthday, putting a hold on the speculations that were going on for a while regarding their relationship.

While many were surprised, reactions online quickly turned sharp as critics judged the couple with some users making harsh and brutal comments.

Internet Reaction

Another user named Robert Hibdon said, “Ok... who is the b*tch and who is the b*tch? Is this considered a lesbian relationship? Next headline will be "Katy Perry goes balls deep with her strap on!" Which would answer the for mentioned question.”

“Who gives a fuck. They're both idiots and add nothing to society. Quite the opposite actually. They're the epitome of Human garbage," written by Darren Chrobak on social media.

“What a disastrous piece of crap he is. Worst politician to ever be PM in Canada. We will likely never recover. I hope she keeps him stateside. I can’t even look at him smug, can-o-crushed-asshole face" wrote Liz Monk.

No Official Confirmation

While speculations are circulating online, there is no official confirmation made by Perry or Trudeau yet. Both Perry and Trudeau have been in past relationships, with Perry splitting with his husband Orlando just recently in early January.

However, for Trudeau, the shift from political headlines to Personal ones is drawing unusual media attention. The two figures from vastly different backgrounds is notably the question that has been arising across the internet and has garnered a lot of attention.