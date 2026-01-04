Flights from US to Caribbean cancelled amid military action in Venezuela

Airlines have cancelled and diverted flights between the United States and the Caribbean following airspace restrictions linked to reports of military activity involving Venezuela.

Several US carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue, were affected, while Dutch airline KLM said it had suspended flights to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao because of restrictions near Venezuelan airspace.

Further, flights bound for Trinidad and Tobago are being denied entry mid-air, with aircraft ordered to reverse course and return to their departure airports.

A JetBlue flight 2017 scheduled to land in Port of Spain at 6:18 AM was turned around and sent back to JFK, despite being en route. Passengers report being told the aircraft was not permitted to enter Trinidad’s airspace due to a U.S. military restriction

One of the select services by the Caribbean Airlines and American Airlines have also faced disruption and delay. Along with that, several regional flights to destinations such as Grenada, Jamaica, Guyana, Antigua, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Toronto are listed as operating on time.

As per the reports, a total of 1,445 flights out of the USA got delayed and 599 were cancelled. American Airlines flight AA2293 to Miami has also been delayed due to the disruption.

KLM’s Caribbean operations have also faced disruption as the airline noted that they are unable to operate scheduled flights to Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten due to the closure of airspace near Curaçao.

​The following airports are experiencing significant schedule changes, ground stops, or mass cancellations:

​Puerto Rico: San Juan (SJU), Aguadilla (BQN), Ponce (PSE), Ceiba (RVR), Vieques (VQS), Culebra (CPX).

US airlines will be informed when they can resume Flights into these airports in the Caribbean airspace, once the security and safety measures are fully in place for Tourism, US residents and Flight Crews safety.

As of today, there are major disruptions to air travel affecting much of the Caribbean and parts of the southern United States (including Miami), a serious geopolitical and military event involving Venezuela.