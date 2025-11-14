Cardi B welcomes fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs

In a recent social media post, Cardi reflected on her journey from music to her album Am I the Drama, and the challenges and fulfillment of welcoming a new baby, calling this stage of her life both meaningful and deeply fulfilling.

Cardi B welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy with her partner and NFL star Stefon Diggs. This was confirmed by her representative through a post on her social media highlighting that ‘Cardi is in good health and feeling joyful’.

The post shared on social media was from Cardi’s recent track video ‘Hello’ from her album ‘Am I the Drama’. However, in the caption she reflected on the journey she has been navigating, from music to album and to welcoming this new baby. She described this stage of her life as challenging, meaningful and deeply fulfilling.

She revealed that the next chapter is focused on personal evolution, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me.” She further added that she is preparing for an upcoming tour, prioritizing her physical and mental well-being.

Fans extend their wishes

Cardi B gave birth to her fourth child last week, after revealing that they are expecting in September. She has been widely congratulated online by her fans for entering a new milestone in her life.

A user named Al Koroma said, “Congratulations to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs! Wishing them all the best with their baby boy.”

Another user named Crystal Handy wrote, “I knew she had her baby last week she was on live in bed cheering Steffon on at his game with a blanket wrapped around her belly....I said then Cardi had her baby....yessssss Congratulations.”

“Congratulations on your new bundle of joy Cardi B, I love this so much for you! You deserve it all! May God continue to bless you, your children and your journey,” said another user.

Kaia Zanders wrote, “Congratulations on this next chapter queen and the new baby I love you and what you stand for. Keep up the good work and Kudos to you for being a great Mom.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs relationship

Notably, Cardi and Diggs confirmed their relationship last year just weeks after she left Offset with whom she had her other three children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom.