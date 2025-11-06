“I Don’t Care About Nudity”: Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up on Filming ‘Die My Love’ 

Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar winning actress has opened up after the premier of her new movie ‘Die My Love’ making big reveals. During a recent podcast, she highlighted how filming during pregnancy changed her life stating, ‘I Don’t Care about Nudity Now’, and also shared insights on her intimate scenes along with co-actor Robert Pattinson.

At the podcast session at Las Culturistas podcast, Lawrence shed light on how pregnancy changed her life and spoke about her changed perception of body and vanity.

“I don’t care about nudity. I’m not sensitive about it. Being pregnant took away a lot of vanity anxiety,” she explained.

Lawrence revealed she was earlier afraid of how her body looked in camera and was into dieting and not eating carbs which has completely changed now. She recalled a moment where she was asked if she wants to get cellulite removed from the shot, but she refused.

During the podcast session, Lawrence also highlighted neither she or Pattinson had an intimacy co-ordinate for the film, highlighting that this was not out of disregard for the protocol but because they felt completely comfortable around each other out of mutual trust.

“We did not have [an intimacy coordinator] — or maybe we did, but we didn’t really. I felt really safe with Rob,” Lawrence said, adding that the experience was natural and there was no awkwardness.

She further praised Pattinson as “professional and grounded” saying that his demeanor helped create a respectful environment on these. “He is not pervy and very in love with Suki Waterhouse. We mostly talked about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird, like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was even a bit of that, I’d probably have an intimacy coordinator. But he was not like that,” she added.

Die My love, which is being directed by Lynne Ramsay, explores a woman’s mental unravelling after childbirth, with Pattinson portraying her husband. While the early screening and premier of the movie has earned a widespread acclaim, with critics praising Lawrence’s performance, the real review will be out on 7th November with the official release of the movie into theatres.