Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant Hospitalized After Dramatic Fall During Preliminary Round  

Miss Universe Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry suffered an accidental fall yesterday during the evening gown round of the Miss Universe Preliminary competition in Bangkok, Thailand. She was immediately hospitalised after the frightening fall, which left her fans distressed and halted the competition for a while.

The footage circulating on social media shows her walking confidently in a sparkling orange evening gown when she suddenly missed a step and tumbled off the edge of the stage during her catwalk. The audience immediately stood up in shock as on-site medical teams responded and took her to the nearby hospital on a stretcher.

In an official statement released by Miss Universe Jamaica Organization, it was confirmed that Henry didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries. It was further confirmed that Henry is receiving treatment at the Paolo Rangsit Hospital and is under medical evaluation under constant monitoring.

National Director Mark Mc Dermoth confirmed that Henry’s mother, sister, and other officials from the Miss Universe organization were by her side when the incident took place and continue to assist her in the emergency.

Henry, who is an ophthalmologist and also the founder of the See Me Foundation, supports visually impaired Jamaicans. She had already completed the national costume and swimwear segments earlier in the week.

Apart from Henry, Miss Universe Great Britain, Danielle Latimer also tumbled on the stage while performing for her evening gown round. She came with a trolley and while performing slipped on the stage.

However, immediately after falling she stood up confidently, revealed her outfits as she removed the long-flared overcoats and continued her walk.

The Miss universe 2025 finals are scheduled to take place today in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The finals will feature models from across the globe who will be competing for the ultimate crown, by advancing through different segments.