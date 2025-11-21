Puerto Rico to Host Miss Universe 2026 Silver Jubilee Edition 

The Miss Universe 2026 will mark the third time the island hosts the event, with the grand finale celebrated at San Juan's iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, also known as El Choliseo.

The Miss Universe authorities during the finals of the Miss Universe 2025 edition announced that the silver jubilee edition of the renowned pageant will be hosted in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico.

The celebration of the silver jubilee edition of the pageant will continue throughout 2026 with multiple cultural, artistic and social activities that will attract thousands of visitors to the island.

“Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Miss Universe in Puerto Rico is an honour and a tribute to the island’s historical and cultural significance within our organization. Puerto Rico has given the world unforgettable queens, and we are certain that this edition will mark a turning point in the history of the pageant,” The President of the Miss Universe Organization, Raúl Rocha Cantú said.

The governor Puerto Rico, Jeniffer Gonzales Colon also emphasized on the importance of this milestone stating that it is a tremendous achievement to host the pageant after 23 years, “This event opens the door for our island to continue positioning itself as a premier global destination for tourism and the events industry.”

Notably, the finals for Miss Universe 2025 concluded today crowning Mexico’s Fatima Bosch as the new Miss Universe. Thailand, Venezuela, Philippines and Cote d'Ivoire then followed her as first, second, third and fourth runner up.

Bosch who entered controversy last month after she was publicly called ‘dumbhead’ by Miss Universe host Nawat, delivered exceptional performance at the event.

“What your director did is not respectful — he called me dumb. The world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice,” Bosch told the reporters in an interview.