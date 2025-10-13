St Peter’s Festival 2025 returns to St Kitts and Nevis with new events, PM Drew attends Opening

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the opening of St Peter’s Festival 2025, which kicked off with a special church service and football match.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Peter’s Festival 2025 has returned to St Kitts and Nevis with a new schedule and events. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the opening of the festival on Sunday and motivated the participants to enhance the cultural significance of the country by promoting true spirit of unity and celebration.

The opening of the festival was held on October 12, 2025 (Sunday) with a special church service which is considered a blessed occasion of praise, prayer, and community. In addition to that, the football match was also held to launch the festival, celebrating authentic tradition and culture of St Kitts and Nevis.

The football matches will be held in St Kitts and Nevis from October 14 to 29, 2025 where patrons are invited to support local talent as teams battle for bragging rights, unity and championship glory.

On October 18, 2025, the Jouvert Morning will be celebrated with 3V3 basketball, which is considered an electrifying explosion of music and pure revelry. On October 19, 2025, Tree Planting Ceremony will be held which is known as a meaningful moment to give back to the earth and plant seeds for the future.

“The Wellness Walk” will be held on October 25, 2025 where patrons will be invited to step out with them in unity and wellness and kickstart the day with positive energy. Senior’s social day will be held on October 26, 2025 which is a heartfelt gathering to honour the wisdom, legacy and contributions of elders of St Kitts and Nevis.

Parade and Last Lap will be held on November 1, 2025 which will celebrate the heartbeat of St. Peter’s with non-stop energy and cultural pride. The festival will be held under the theme- “The Rhythm of the Earth: Celebrating Culture, Embracing Sustainability.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses of the opening and noted that the festival continues to bring the people of St. Peter’s. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the organizing committee for their dedication and commitment to keeping their cherished tradition alive.