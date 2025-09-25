PM Roosevelt Skerrit and Dominican Artist Mr Ridge collaborate on international Bouyon Beat Project

PM Skerrit revealed that a melody kept playing in his mind. He described it as featuring instruments from the eastern hemisphere, resembling the sound of a koto.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with the renowned Dominican artist, actor, producer and entrepreneur, Mr. Ridge on Monday, September 22, 2025. Their meeting was focused on discussing a new international music project - creating a Bouyon beat.

During the meeting, PM Skerrit said that a melody has been stuck in his head. He described it as a sound with instruments from the eastern hemisphere of the world, which is similar to a koto. Mr. Ridge asked if he had any topic in mind, to which the prime minister responded, “Something big, man. Something international.”

The music producer reacted positively and said that he can create something with this idea. He also said that people usually misunderstand and say things about the prime minister. He said, “People always tell me things about the Prime Minister and they're jumping in the water, they cannot swim. But you're that seal in the ship.”

Mr. Ridge reassured him and said that he is confident with his abilities and knows that he can bring this project to life. PM Skerrit also said that he believes that the producer can develop this project with the vibe he expects and can make an impact with his music internationally.

The song name has been titled as “Big Riddim” which is co-produced by PM Skerrit. Mr. Ridge shared his interview with the prime minister of Dominica on his official Facebook page along with a small teaser of their song at the end of the video.

Locals are excited to hear this song even more after knowing about PM Skerrit’s contribution to it. They are calling it the next big hit of the Caribbean music industry. One of the netizens said, “we going BIG INTERNATIONAL,” while another one wrote, “I can’t wait to hear the big drop.”