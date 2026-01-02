Global Icon “Sinach” all set to perform at Dominica Gospel Festival 2026

Sinach is also known as a worship leader and the voice behind some of the most powerful songs of faith, enriching the spiritual experience in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: A renowned global gospel icon and Dominica’s Ambassador “Sinach” is all set to perform at the much-awaited Dominica Gospel Festival 2026. The event is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2026 at 7 pm at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Under the theme- “A moment of worship, A night of praise, A reminder of hope,” the event will bring something powerful to the shores of Dominica. Sinach will be part of the show and entertain the audience with her powerful voice as her music will lift hearts, restore hope and draw millions closer to God.

Sinach is also known as a worship leader and voice behind some of the most powerful songs of faith, enhancing the experience of Dominica. Now, the same anointing will fill the Nature Island for a powerful night of “TEHILLAH- Heartfelt worship.”

From “Way Maker to I Know Who I Am,” her music will be the headlines of Dominica Gospel Festival which will be presented by the government of Dominica.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared the details and said that something powerful is coming to Dominica which will enhance the experience of the citizens and other patrons who visit the country as a tourist.

In the gospel festival, a powerful worship is one of the main events as attendees participate in praise, prayer and worship from choirs and ministries. This year, Sinach will perform along with Dominica’s best gospel singers and musicians.

The festival offers a chance to connect with the communities and other public as people unite in one voice for a shared spiritual experience. It is aimed at fostering joy and togetherness as it is a celebration of faith, hope and spiritual renewal which will be aligned with the rich culture and heritage of Dominica. This year, the event will bring together music lovers and faith enthusiasts for a night of worship and other prayers.