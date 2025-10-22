Trinidad’s Joshua Regrello to perform Pan at Taj Mahal 

He has previously performed at world-renowned locations, including the Great Wall of China, where he received immense appreciation for his work.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Guinness world record holder pannist, Joshua Regrello is set to make new records as he just announced that he will be performing at one of the worlds’ most iconic landmark, The Taj Mahal.

During his debut performance at Divali Nagar in Trinidad and Tobago along with tabla player Shivan Seenath, Regrello made the announcement claiming that he will be performing in India in the coming weeks. Regrello has previously performed at several different world-renowned destinations including Great Wall of China, where he received immense appreciation for his work.

He also entered the Guinness World Record last year in December for performing a 31-hour Steelpan marathon, the longest in the history. While Regrello and his team is yet to announce the official dates for his performance in India, the audience is already hyped up with locals congratulating the artist for his achievements and wishing him luck for better opportunities in the future.

Trinidadians are expressing their gratitude to the singer for representing the twin island nation globally. A local named Vashti Lunar Coronel wrote, “Congratulations, Joshua Regrello. Your remarkable talent is truly a gift, and it is inspiring to see it put to such meaningful use. Being selected to perform at this prestigious event is a well-deserved honor.”

Another user named Adriana Rhonda Smith wrote, “Congratulations to you Joshua! Best wishes to you for such an amazing opportunity. You are certainly giving the steelpan great exposure that is widely accepted. Blessings to you. Enjoy and be safe.”

“Congrats”! Take T&T national instrument with pride wherever u can d world is fascinated when played,” wrote Ollerie Lorielle on Facebook.

Sheri Daniel, a user highlighted a concern stating, “Meanwhile plenty "Indians" in Trinidad don't like pan because of its history but look the real Indians embracing it.”