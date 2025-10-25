St Kitts and Nevis Forensic Expert, Dr Shandelle Norford shines in Netflix’ ‘The Perfect Neighbour’ 

Dr Norford’s dedication to accuracy and integrity has earned her global credibility, positioning her as a leading figure in forensic science and a source of pride for the Caribbean.

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Shandelle Norford is representing St Kitts and Nevis on the global platform, as she gets featured in Netflix’ crime series, “The Perfect Neighbour”. The series is based on the high profile Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens case in Florida, highlighting Dr Norford’s forensic expertise and autopsy work.

According to reports from The Tab UK, Dr Norford’s analysis of Owens’ fatal gunshot wound, tracking the bullet from the right chest through multiple organs to the lower abdomen played a crucial role in clarifying the scientific truth behind the controversial shooting incident. Her findings garnered widespread speculation and underscored the importance of forensic science in delivering justice.

Netizens laud the documentary

The documentary released in January has notably gained widespread recognition online and has been receiving mixed reactions online. However, Dr Norford’s appearance has garnered a lot of attention and is being praised by Kittians and Nevisians.

Burt Wutter a user on Facebook wrote, “I understand that she is very accomplished. She was a Doctor at the young age of 24 years, very bright, very brilliant. Kudos to her and to Cayon for producing such World-renowned Doctors. It was the other day I read an article about a Dr.Isaac who is also from Cayon doing great works in Canada.”

Another user named YanYan Warner said, “Welcome home, superstar! We’re so proud of all you’ve achieved. Your hard work and determination have truly paid off, and we couldn’t be happier to have back. Only up.”