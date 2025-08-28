Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-08-28 07:07:47
The Mona Monkeys, known for their expressive nature, inhabit the lush canopy of Grand Etang National Park in Grenada, according to the article.
Managing Editor
Scott Johnson specializes in handling the newsroom with enhanced accuracy, integrity and impactful journalism. With deep experience in political and business reporting, Scott ensures every story meets high editorial standards. He also writes hard hit topics including investigative pieces, opinions and editorials that reflect the voice of newsroom. You can contact Scott Johnson at scott.johnson@associatestimes.com.
Phone: +1 212 428 7690
Address: Florida, Miami, United States
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-08-28 07:07:47
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-08-27 12:04:18
Two fugitives, who fled the US, were arrested in La Romaine on August 19, 2025, after intelligence led the Trinidad and Tobago Police’s TOCU and the US DEA's Vetted Unit to their location.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-08-21 13:23:34
The citizens are actively engaging, raising issues and questioning the promises of political parties.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-08-20 13:19:41
Both major parties have nominated candidates in all 63 constituencies, while smaller parties including the Jamaica Progressive Party (47 candidates) and the United Independents' Congress (7 candidates) secured their preferred spots.
Opinion| ELEVATE Programme: Transforming lives in St Kitts and Nevis through training and empowerment
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-08-13 08:54:58
The ELEVATE Programme in St Kitts and Nevis is empowering youth by providing vocational training, life skills, and mentorship, with initiatives aimed at fostering self-reliance, reducing crime, and opening career opportunities.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-07-30 08:14:44
All 39 MPs present, from both the government and opposition, voted unanimously in favour of the extension during Monday’s sitting.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-07-21 10:54:34
Medical negligence in Trinidad and Tobago is no longer rare. Ignored patients and fatal infections, have triggered public outrage, yet investigations or necessary actions remain at stall.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 07:43:44
The video features a glimpse of Kartel’s release from the prison in the beginning, depicting fans cheering and celebrating for him.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 07:21:11
The Minister shared the post on her social media noting that the event will take place on 19th September at 5:00 pm.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 07:17:34
She in context to her win stated, "To win 'Best of America Jazz for my original song CHASIN' RAINBOWS is beyond wonderful because winning means more people will hear my song which is all about positivity and never giving up on your dreams."
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 07:11:30
Kirani James who ran in the men’s 400m race clocked a time of 44.63 seconds ending up getting second with a mere difference of 0.14 seconds.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 07:07:05
The match took an exciting turn with Akeal Hosien taking the first wicket in the very first over and becoming the man of the match.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 06:46:40
The announcement was made during the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotaki who referred to it as the part of the economic strategy.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 05:29:03
Wilson is the reigning Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis and she was crowned last year in December.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 05:22:19
The Amusement Park will be officially launched on Friday this week at 4: 30 pm with a grand opening ceremony at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-15 05:14:27
Authorities further announced to celebrate the star athlete with a heroic welcome upon her arrival to St Lucia on 24th September.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-14 09:58:56
The week kicked off with “Restaurant Season”, featuring the Food and Rum Festival from September 1 to October 31, 2024.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-14 09:06:00
Antigua and Barbuda Layer Farmers Association stated that the sudden increase in the price has been caused by the increasing input costs, which it can no longer continue to absorb.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-07 10:00:07
LIAT2020 will launch flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines commencing October 4th, 2024
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2024-09-07 09:47:53
St Kitts and Nevis cabinet led by Prime Minister Terrance Drew began a series of school visits on Thursday, to celebrate the 41st Independence