Antigua and Barbuda signs agreement with US on acceptance of refugees

PM Browne said the agreement will allow Antigua and Barbuda to assist with refugee resettlement, with full support from the U.S.

Antigua and Barbuda has signed an agreement with the United States relating to the acceptance of refugees under a third-country arrangement. It was confirmed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne who noted that all these refugees will face intelligence vetting before entry into the country.

PM Browne also noted that the agreement allows the country to assist with refugee resettlement and the proper support will also be given by the United States. He said that if the US got refugees who may be involved in minor matters but possess the skills that can help them, Antigua and Barbuda will gladly take them.

PM Browne further noted that they strictly asked them not to send out criminal refugees, because they won’t take them from the third country. “However, we made it abundantly clear… we’re not taking the criminal refugees from the third country.”

According to the prime minister, the decision was taken after they had a proper communication with the United States State Department. He said that the cordial communication resulted in the signing of an agreement which will further determine the situation and status of the refugees from the third party.

He outlined that they would have written back to the state department about 90 days ago. PM Browne clearly stated that he is telling this to people because this is not supposed to remain as a secret.

PM Browne issued the statement after the US had announced new immigration laws and imposed partial restriction over the travel visas to Antigua and Barbuda. Due to this, there was great discussions and debate over US immigration policy and the use of third-country partners to manage refugees and deportees.

Earlier, PM Browne also informed the public that the government has started the work to establish a strategic system for the issuance of the new visas to the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda. He said that the continuous dialogue will help the country to maintain its relations with the country and work on the concerns that were stated by the US authorities.