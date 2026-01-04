CARICOM calls for peaceful dialogue following US Military action in Venezuela

The Bureau will continue to monitor the evolving situation and its impact on economic activity within the Community, particularly air travel.

Caribbean: The Bureau of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government called for peaceful dialogue through diplomatic channels to ensure Venezuela’s stability, good governance and prosperity for its people. They assured that the efforts will be made for protection and security of the citizens of the Caribbean.

The Bureau was convened on Saturday (January 3, 2026) following the US military action in Venezuela in the presence of Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia. They noted that they will continue to monitor the multifaceted impact of this evolving situation and the implications for economic activity within the Community.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is firmly committed to the fundamental principles of international law and multilateralism enshrined in the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and respect for human dignity.

“The Region reiterates its call for peaceful dialogue through diplomatic channels to ensure Venezuela’s stability, good governance, democracy and prosperity for the people of Venezuela,” the statement reads.

The Bureau noted that the CARICOM remains ready to support all such efforts, in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. The Bureau of Heads of Government assures that every effort is being taken to ensure the safety and security of citizens of the Region.

The Bureau will continue to monitor the multifaceted impact of this evolving situation and the implications for economic activity within the Community, particularly air travel. They emphasised that they are actively monitoring the situation which is of grave concern to the Region with possible implications for neighbouring countries.

The statement comes after the United States launched a multi scale strike on Venezuela and captured President Maduro along with his wife.

The couple was initially transported to a US warship off the coast before being flown to New York where they are set to face a series of federal charges that includes cocaine importation conspiracy, narco-terrorism conspiracy and weapon violations.

President Donald Trump noted that the step was taken to combat drug trafficking and ensure the security of the US citizens.