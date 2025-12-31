Grenada: Dred Lion’s “Grease It” crosses 1M views on Youtube

The success of his music led to international performances, where he showcased Grenada’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Grenada: Renowned Grenadian Soca artist Dred Lion’s “Grease It” has officially crossed 1 million views on YouTube and become the highest-ever grossing song of the country. He expressed pleasure as he celebrated Jab Jab carnival culture of Grenada, earning him the title “The Grease It Boss.”

The performance of the song made him a cultural ambassador for Grenada and performed internationally. He represented the country on several stages and promoted J’ouvert traditions. Due to this, he also won several recognitions and accolades such as “Grenada’s Spice Up the Carenage Soca Monarch in 2025.”

Dred Lion is also celebrated for his down-to-earth personality and his contribution for outlining Caribbean music has also been recognised. On the international front, he performed in the United States and beyond, bringing Grenadian energy to global stages.

He expressed delight and noted that the Soca artistes must be appreciated for their cultural showcase and participation at different global stages.

In 2025, he released several of Jab songs, highlighting the culture and traditions of Grenada. He performed at “Bend vs Spend Part 2” on December 12, 2025 with his new song and gained views, bookings and recognition for the hit show.

In addition to being a Soca artist, Lion is also a highly respected drummer and celebrated percussionist. During the 2025 Grenada Carnival Season, Dred Lion made a major impact and showcased his talent on the stage with his breakout hit “Grease it”. The song has quickly become one of the biggest anthems of the season.

The track has been recognised for its attractive must and beats. It has received heavy rotation locally across the Caribbean and on the international stage, positioning Grenada’s Soca culture in the global Soca space.

Lion is also known for his contribution in the drumming industry as he is one of the founders of Lion Pride Percussions, which is known as one of the leading dynamic percussion groups formed in 2017.

In one of his interviews, he expressed his love for drumming and said that he loved to incorporate rhythm and melody which is the true reason for his admiration and passion for music.