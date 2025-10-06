Exclusive Interview: Author Alyscia Cunningham on Her Vision to Bring Trinidad's DOUEN to the World

Under the soft glow of Alexandria’s evening, filmmaker Alyscia Cunnigham is preparing to transport the audience into a world where folklore meets fear, heritage blends with healing. With her upcoming feature film, DOUEN, Cunningham reimagines Trinidadian mythology through a psychological lens bringing Caribbean spirits to the screen in a way that’s both haunting and heartfelt, combined with cultural significance.

While the folklore of the Douen provides the supernatural trigger,” Cunningham stated in an exclusive interview to Associates Times, “the film is ultimately a story about family, the weight of generational trauma, and the journey toward healing when apologies never come.

DOUEN- A Spirit From Past

For those unfamiliar with the Douen, it is one of the most haunting figures in Trinidadian and Tobagonian mythology. It is a spirit of an unbaptized child who lures others into the forest by mimicking familiar voices mostly of the family members and friends. It wears a straw hat to conceal its faceless head with just the mouth visible, and its feet and knees face backward.

In Cunningham’s Douen, this figure doesn't’ just serve as a monster in dark, but it becomes a mirror reflecting the intergenerational wounds that often hide within the families.

The film is notably based on Sania, a Trinidadian American woman who had to confront her family’s buried secrets as supernatural entities begin to invade her world. DOUEN with its unique storyline of part psychological horror and part cultural excavation, perfectly combines myth with memory showing the audience how the ghosts of past can shape the present. Cunningham’s storytelling is rooted with distinction of capturing the talent of her roots and a push towards creative evolution.

The theme of generational trauma is deeply personal to me,” she explains. “Learning to move forward, even when apologies never come, is essential to our wellbeing.

The Ancestors as Co-Authors

Cunningham explains that she was born in Tacoma, Washington, grew up in Queens, NY and currently reside in Silver Spring, Maryland due to which she embodies a creative lineage that crosses oceans. Her work as an author, photographer, and filmmaker has been featured in Smithsonian, National Geographic, and the Discovery channel showcasing her distinct talent blending social commentary with striking visual language. Yet, she explains that the centre of her work lies within her connection to her heritage, the Caribbean.

As a Caribbean-American filmmaker, I always say that the stories I tell aren't created by me alone,” she reflects. “They’re gifts from my ancestors, who I am deeply connected to. Even before I begin writing, the ideas come through as if they were sent for me to bring to life.

Cunningham during her interview emphasized that this ancestral calling has guided her to create and publicize the concept of DOUEN. She stressed that what began as an idea as a short film to her eventually transformed into a full-length feature after she received encouragement from one of her actresses.

The emotional core is very personal,” she says. “The film actually began as a short, but with encouragement, I expanded it into a feature-length script that interweaves Caribbean folklore with deeper layers of my family's experiences.

Cunningham's Creative Range from Filmmaking to Storytelling

Cunningham’s creative range and the ability to write, describe and connect different stories is one of her greatest strengths. As a photographer, she learned to see emotion in light and shadow, as an author, she learned to expand the moments into meaningful stories. Both the disciplines together when converge behind the camera delivers an exception piece that defines her talent.

My background as an author has strengthened my storytelling,” she says. “And as a photographer, I’ve learned to see the world through a visual lens, it influences the way I plan to frame emotion, light, and mood in DOUEN.

She further explained that the film’s tone draws from both Caribbean oral traditions and her cinematic influences. But before crediting or referencing to any other filmmaker she credited her parents and the stories she heard as a child, “My father, an incredible storyteller and artist, filled my imagination with the eerie magic of Trinidadian folklore,” she recalls. “Alongside those tales, my parents shared real stories of their childhood trauma and survival. I didn’t realize it then, but those moments were the beginning of my journey as both a documentarian and a horror filmmaker.”

This fusion of folklore and emotional truth gives DOUEN its heartbeat, it’s not just about what scares us, but what shapes us.

The Power of Community

In the interview, Cunningham shed light on the support she received from her community as an independent filmmaker and how it shaped her to be more resilient and resourceful. However, she emphasized that despite the support, her biggest challenge isn’t vision but the one which has been stopping talent and creatives to deliver their best. She explains that funding remains critical to bring her dreams to life and create more stuff for her audience.

Her upcoming Seed&Spark campaign, which will be launched on October 9th, will seek to raise $30,000 for the core production costs, with a stretch goal of $150000 to support post-production, accessibility and distribution.

The biggest challenge so far, as many independent filmmakers can relate to, is funding,” she admits. “Until I’m able to bring a producer on board, I’m solely responsible for raising the money needed to bring this film to life.

For those who are unable to attend the event can support to the crowding campaign through a live link that will be available from October 8th on the website.

if anyone is unable to make a monetary contribution, sharing to help my campaign reach far and wide, is just as important,” Cunningham stated

Cunningham says that her strength lies in her fans and audience even in the face of financial hurdles, “Many people have walked with me from project to project,” she says. “Their encouragement and generosity have carried this film from an idea to a living project. Combined with the guidance of my ancestors and my determination, I know that collective support will be the driving force that brings DOUEN to fruition."

Her event on October 9th, which will take place at Port City Brewing Company’s Lighthouse Lounge is being described as a cultural gathering and not just a fundraiser. The venue, which is being offered free of charge, further reflects the same community spirit that has been Cunningham’s support for years.

Personally, I love the energy of breweries,” she adds with a smile. “Port City’s Lighthouse Lounge is such a cool and welcoming space to celebrate the next step of this journey.

Preserving Stories, Inspiring Generations

Beyond the concept of horror, DOUEN reflects a vessel for preservation. As Caribbean elders age, the traditions they carried with them had a risk of fading, but DOUEN ensures to cherish them. Cunningham’s film reclaims that heritage for a modern audience. “As our elders fade, so do their stories, traditions, and folklore,” she says. “DOUEN is my way of breathing life back into Caribbean mythology, restoring memories for the older generation, sparking curiosity in the younger, and opening conversations about our ancestral narratives.”

The project’s resonance lies within its balance of the mystical concept and real-life occurrences, which aims to turn out as a cinematic reminder that the past still whispers, if we are willing to listen to it.

Looking Ahead

Currently, in pre-production, Cunningham’s ideas will began filming in Spring 2026. Once the Seed&Spark campaign concludes in November, Cunningham will start focusing on finalizing the cast, locations and the crew to begin the shoot. Post productions will then follow, including editing, colour grading, and enhancing accessibility for the movie like audio descriptions and captioning.

But even before the camera’s officially roll, Cunningham says that she is already looking beyond with DOUEN. “I already have other folklore-based stories in mind,” she reveals. “I’m deeply committed to exploring and telling these kinds of stories, especially those that haven’t yet been on screen. I see it as both a responsibility and a gift.”

The discussion with Cunningham explained that DOUEN is not just a film, but a cultural reckoning, a visual ritual and a love letter to the stories that shaped the people and have been a tradition for the people of Caribbean. For Alyscia Cunningham, every frame is a conversation with her ancestors, and every scene is a chance to make them proud.

My hope,” she says, “is that DOUEN bridges generations and cultures, inspiring conversations that bring elders and youth together through the power of storytelling.

Disclaimer: This interview was exclusively conducted by Scott Johnson, Editor-in-Chief at Associates Times.

