Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-12-06 13:20:49
The UWP won just one seat in the general elections, secured by Chastanet in Micoud South, while the Saint Lucia Labour Party claimed 14 seats, with two going to independent candidates.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-12-02 01:50:42
Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has secured a second consecutive term in office after their victory in Saint Lucia's 2025 General Elections.
Associates Times will be covering live for Saint Lucia Elections, throughout the day with minute-by-minute updates on polling, voter turnout and results.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-12-01 11:34:30
Both leaders, in their final addresses, emphasized the importance of voting and outlined the promises they intend to deliver.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-11-28 16:06:03
The survey, conducted with a sample size of 4,359, shows early trends with SLP leading in most constituencies, including a tight race in Micoud South.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-11-28 02:57:35
Godwin Friday has secured a historic victory in the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines General Elections, ending Ralph Gonsalves’ 25-year rule.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-11-27 19:17:54
PM Gonsalves also extended his support to prime minister Philip J. Pierre calling him a better choice.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-11-27 12:58:55
Associates Times will be covering live polling updates, results, reactions and voter turnout in every constituency and all the live updates as elections take place in SVG.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-11-27 11:43:57
The claim sparked online speculation about the leader's safety, but sources confirmed that the Prime Minister is safe and sound.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-11-27 06:40:47
This Caribbean Elections Hub created by Associates Times provides updates on the all the elections covered throughout the region with links to live polling and result articles.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-11-26 13:13:01
The manifesto outlines plans to boost economic growth by strengthening investor confidence and enhancing governance.
Written by Scott Johnson
Published On 2025-11-25 18:27:29
The poll shows the NDP leading with 49% support, while the ULP trails behind with 44% as the November 27 elections approach.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-11-25 14:22:57
While addressing a youth rally over the weekend, Gonsalves alleged that nine Trinidad and Tobago nationals—eight women and one man—recently traveled to the island to work on behalf of the NDP.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-11-11 07:01:23
During a national broadcast, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced that he advised Governor General Errol Charles to dissolve Parliament on Monday, with Nomination Day set for November 21st.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-11-05 17:10:09
Prime Minister Gonsalves revealed receiving death threats on social media ahead of the November election, which were quickly handled by his team.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-10-29 07:54:49
PM Gonsalves is aiming for his sixth consecutive term, marking 25 years in office if re-elected.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-10-24 16:30:19
The ECJ noted that not all payments will be processed at the same time but emphasized that no one will be left behind.
PM Philip J. Pierre confident of SLP victory in upcoming elections, vows to win all 17 constituencies
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-10-03 11:03:21
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-09-04 07:41:02
Prime Minister Andrew Holness leads the Jamaica Labour Party to a narrow 34–29 seat victory over the PNP, securing a third straight term in office.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published On 2025-09-03 12:44:43
Polling stations will remain open till 5:00 pm, with more than 1.9 million registered voters scheduled to cast their votes across 63 constituencies.