Jamaican-American reggae singer, Shaggy sends private aid jets to Jamaica 

Around 19 people, including one pregnant teen, have lost their lives, and several others remain missing in different communities due to Category 5 natural disaster.

Jamaica: Shaggy, a Jamaican-American Grammy-winning reggae fusion musician sent private jets full of aid supplies to Jamaica after the passage of Hurricane Melissa. He expressed solidarity with the country and pledged to assist the country with every possible way.

While sending jets to the country, Shaggy noted, “my country has been devastated,” and recalled the destruction faced by Jamaica due to Category 5 natural disaster. As a result, around 19 people including one pregnant teen have lost their lives and several of them are missing in different communities.

In addition to that, three of the eight U.S. Chinook helicopters deployed to assist Jamaica’s relief operations have landed on the island. The aircraft are part of the United States’ support effort following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, Daryl Vaz, was on site to receive the contribution and to oversee the coordination of the incoming aid.

Jamaica was devastated by the hurricane which passed with sustained winds of 185 mph, making landfall on October 29, 2025. It has turned out to be one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history as it washed away several villages, communities, roads, schools and health centres in Jamaica.

Around 462,000 residents were still without electricity and the government noted that they are working on emergency food distribution. Prime Minister Andrew Holness added that up to 90% of roofs were destroyed in the coastal community of Black River calling it ground zero. As night fell, residents in Westmoreland took matters into their own hands, working to clear blocked roads three days after the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Motorists, many of whom had spent the day trying to purchase fuel, endured hours-long traffic as they made their way home.

Detours were created alongside the New Hope main road, where traffic was reduced to a single lane due to fallen light poles and scattered debris.

Meanwhile, aid has begun to reach St Elizabeth as government agencies and utility companies continue efforts to clear a path and restore access to the hardest-hit areas.