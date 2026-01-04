Air Peace rejects claims it stranded passengers bound for Jamaica

The Nigerian airline says reports that travellers were sold tickets to Jamaica and left in Barbados are misleading.

Antigua and Barbuda: Air Peace Limited has been criticised for selling tickets to Jamaica and dumping passengers in Barbados. However, the reports and claims were denied by the airline, citing that these reports are misleading, inaccurate, and do not coincide with the actual facts.

While clarifying all these things, the airline noted that the tickets were sold strictly in accordance with international airline sales practices and applicable aviation regulations. As per the airline, they have never engaged in deceptive sales or intentionally misled any passenger regarding their travel arrangements.

The reports outlined that some of the passengers did not possess the required transit visas to travel through Antigua and Barbuda to their final destinations. The passengers were from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and it was discovered on December 30, 2025.

Air Peace outlined that they provided full refund of their tickets to the passengers who were affected with the regulatory requirements. The airline added that some of these passengers accepted the refund options, however, some asked them to reroute their flight through Barbados to their final destination.

The step was taken as the Nigerian passport holders do not require transit visas to travel through Barbados to Jamaica and beyond. On voluntary request, Air Peace facilitated the rerouting. Air Peace added that around 42 passengers had received tickets rerouted through Barbados to their final destinations.

The airline outlined that there were some operation delays due to which passengers arrived in Barbados later than scheduled. They consequently missed their onward connections and the onward tickets originally purchased were not honoured by the airline. Due to this refusal by the airline to airlift the passengers left the passengers stranded in Barbados.

Notably, around 67 passengers from the same passenger group were granted entry and allowed to continue their journeys through Barbados. However, 25 passengers were denied entry because of the concerns raised by Barbados Immigration authorities.