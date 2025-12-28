Song La Vie Doux Hits 1M Views, Singer Announces Grand Dominica Trip for Challenge Winner

After hitting 1 million on YouTube, he extended gratitude to his fans for their support and love.

Roseau, Dominica: Famous singer Reo Ok Boom’s song "La Vie Doux" hit “1 million views” on YouTube and announced “an offer with challenge for the upcoming Carnival”. He partnered with Discover Dominica and the Ministry of Tourism and revealed “La Vie Doux challenge” for the travellers to win an all-inclusive trip to the festival.

The offer started on December 25, 2025 and will run through on January 9, 2026. The tourists and others are invited to participate in the challenge by following a particular procedure that was announced by an influencer.

How to enter into the challenge and win a trip

In order to enter into the challenge, tourists and other people have to post a TikTok, Instagram Reel or Facebook Reel. In these reels, they need to highlight anything that represents Dominica and the reels must be creatively created, showcasing cultural richness and tradition of the people of the country.

In the reel, three things can be showcased; those will be used to judge their creativeness and to determine the winter. In the reel, participants are asked to showcase their favourite Carnival memories, a recent trip to Dominica and nature, culture, vibes, food, people and anything that is related to the country.

Further, participants are required to use any part of the La Vie Doux songs as the soundtrack behind the reels. The video or reel must be 2 minutes or less. The caption must include the hashtags #LaVieDouxChallenge, #Dominica, and #DominicaCarnival2026.

The video or reel which receives the most views will win the challenge and the winner is allowed to give his/her trip to someone else. The grand prize will be an inclusive Dominica trip for Carnival 2026.

The trip will include airfare, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, special island tour package, access to select major carnival events, special backstage or VIR access with Reo Ok Boom, Professional photoshoot and additional gifts from sponsors.

In addition to that, weekly participation prizes will also be given to random participants and the flight and other accommodation can only be used for Dominica Carnival.

There are also certain rules to participate in the game which include that there must not be any explicit content, no cursing, no videos over 2 minutes. Participants must tag Reo Ok Boom, Discover Dominica pages and it must be open to everyone including Dominicans living in Dominica.