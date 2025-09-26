Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby girl Rocki, Fans react to online rumors

Pop superstar Rihanna has given birth to her third child, a girl, with partner A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has welcomed her third baby and her first daughter with husband A$AP Rocky. The couple confirmed the birth through a post on social media which noted that the baby girl was born on 13th September. Rihanna named her daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.

In the post shared by the Barbadian singer, she posed holding her baby girl in a pink blanket. A$AP Rocky also commented under the post noting, ‘My Lil Ladies’. The baby was born in Los Angeles. The couple previously had two sons named Riot and Rza and with the birth of Rocki the family has now completed with two boys and a girl.

Rihanna had expressed her desire to have a baby girl since a long time and with the birth of Rocki her desire has now been fulfilled. The internet flooded with wishes soon after the singer announced the birth of her daughter.

While her fans have been extending their wishes online, many others have come down cracking jokes and spreading misinformation through social media. Recently a post went viral claiming that the newly born daughter of Rihanna is already richer than most of the persons reading the post.

This was backed up by the fact that Rihanna has opened up a back account for her daughter before she was born and deposited $50 million for her. This makes Rocki much richer than most of the page’s audience in just 24 hours.

Another post claimed that Rocki’s birth has created a void between the couple, with AI Generated images as a proof to support their narrative. However, the truthfulness of such claims is to be questioned.

Several other users also shared Rihanna’s AI generated images with her baby to garner popularity and have a chance to stand out among millions other sharing posts.

While the misinformation surrounds the internet, fans continue to bless Rihanna and her daughter for a better health and future.