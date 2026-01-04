Caribbean Airspace reopens as flights from US resume services

Caribbean airspace has reopened, and flights from the U.S. are operating again after disruptions caused by the military action in Venezuela.

Caribbean: The Caribbean airspace closure has been lifted after the resumption of the normal operation of the flights at several regional airports. After the military action on Venezuela, the Federation Aviation Administration has closed the airspace due to safety concerns which has now resumed in the Eastern Caribbean region.

However, passengers can face the delays in the flights over the next few days and the affected areas would include Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Aruba and other parts of the Eastern Caribbean. Major airlines like American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, United had cancelled hundreds of flights, but these are now working to restore their schedules.

Earlier, the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport announced that their operations of the flights have been resumed with scheduled services from the airlines of the United States.

Delta and United Airlines are also operating to assist passengers impacted by yesterday’s disruptions. Passengers travelling today are encouraged to arrive early at RLBIA and to contact their respective airlines directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

RLBIA said that they remain in close coordination with airline partners and service providers to ensure the safe, efficient, and orderly processing of passengers throughout the day.

The VC Bird International Airport of Antigua and Barbuda also announced that the airport restrictions have now been lifted. Airlines are working to restore normal schedules on January 4, 2026, and they will accommodate passengers affected by cancellations.

American Airlines also added that they will be adding an extra flight to its Miami-Antigua route, leaving Miami at 2 pm today and returning/departing from Antigua at 7: 40 pm. They urged the passenger to contact their respective airlines directly for flight information.

Earlier, all flights to and from the Caribbean have been cancelled due to the military action launched on Venezuela by the US. Due to this, passengers have faced delays and cancellations as the decision was taken for the security purposes.