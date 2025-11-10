Grenada’s first ever Soca music tour “Jab Decision” launched in Miami 

The tour, which kicked off in Miami in October, will continue across major cities according to the schedule announced by Grenada’s tourism authority.

Grenada’s first-ever Soca music tour, “Jad Decisions” has officially launched at the global stage, inviting patrons from across the world to explore the country's culture and music industry. Several local artistes have been shortlisted to perform at the tour to enhance their global presence and entertain the audience with Caribbean culture.

The tour has already kicked off in Miami in October and it will continue to perform across major cities with a particular schedule that was announced by the tourism authority of Grenada.

Now, the second stop of the tour will be New York City which will be held on November 28, 2025 and then it will also perform at the stage of Washington DC on November 30, 2025. From the United States, the tour will perform at Toronto on December 27, 2025 and then it will return to the Caribbean and perform at Trinidad on February 11, 2026.

It will further perform in London on March 7, 2026 and will finally culminate in Grenada on April 25, 2026. The performers for the tour will be V’ghn who will be joined by Grenada’s top Soca talents such as Terra D Governor, Lil Kerry Dash, newcomer Dred Lio and DJ Selecta Snappy.

The tour was held through a partnership between the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture through the Grenada Office of Creative Affairs (GOCA), and V’ghn Entertainment, led by Soca star Jevaughn “V’ghn” John.

The inspiration of the tour has been taken from V’ghn and Terra D Governor’s hit single Jab Decisions. From this, the tourism authority of Grenada has decided to celebrate the rich history of the country by promoting it as a top cultural destination.

The tour is also considered a great platform to provide a massive exposure to the local artistes who want to take their careers to the global stage. It will also celebrate the rich cultural offerings of Grenada, aiming to enhance its offerings and increase the arrival of the tourists from across the globe.

The event will be supported by the Grenada Tourism Authority and Spicemas Corporation which is known as the multi-city event. As per the authorities, the tour is a great milestone for Grenada as it will be utilized to promote tourism, culture and music to elevate Soca on the world stage.