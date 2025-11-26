DWTS Finale 2025: Robert Irwin and Witney Carson secure victory in close call to Earle & Chmerkovskiy 

By claiming the mirrorball, Irwin made history as he and sister Bindi become the first siblings to both win Dancing with the Stars.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson have officially been crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars 2025 season. The two delivered an exciting power packed performance, however won the trophy with a very close call against Earle and Chmerkovskiy.

Irwin, by winning the exclusive mirror ball trophy also honoured the legacy of his family, by following the footsteps of his sister Bindi who won the trophy in season 21. This was also the first time that two siblings from the same family ever won a trophy at DWTS.

Following his victory Irvin said, "My sister said it best, thank you for changing my life.”

Who is Robert Irwin and Witney Carson?

Irwin is notably the son of the late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin. His sister, Bindi Irwin has also won the title of DWTS, approximately 10 years ago. On the other hand, Carson is a professional ballroom dancer and renowned American choreographer.

Notably, both the pairs in the finale received more votes than anyone has ever received in the show’s history. Upon their victory the pair has been widely lauded across social media.

A user named Antionette Faye Stclair said, “Congratulations to Robert Irwin on a well-deserved win! He has fans in the United States and Australia. #YES ! The Mirror Ball is heading to Australia.

Val and Whitney have won The Mirror Ball five times among themselves. Ezra Sosa has never won The Mirror Ball. Ezra Sosa's performance with his celebrity partner, Jordan Chiles, especially the Free Style dance was creative genius and phenomenal.”

Another user named Missy Baker wrote, “Fabulous!!! Congratulations! Such an awesome season! Soo many stars became wonderful dancers!! Soo sad it’s over already.”

“I'm glad Robert won. He had no dance experience. Robert and Whitney worked so hard week after week. Especially during the finale Robert toughened up to get through the dance with his sore ribs. Congratulations to Robert and Whitney on your win,” wrote Julie Stallcop on Facebook.