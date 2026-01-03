King Drewzy wins Carib Senior Calypso Monarch for 2nd consecutive year

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew presented him with a trophy and cash prize, congratulating for the victory and the great performance on the stage.

St. Kitts and Nevis: King Drewzy won the Carib Senior Calypso Monarch title on Wednesday in St. Kitts and Nevis once again. He received a trophy and $20,000 after securing a total of 769 points in the competition, defeating others once again and retained his crown.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew presented him with a trophy and cash prize, congratulating for the victory and the great performance on the stage. He said, “Congratulations to King Drewzy on defending his crown at the Carib Senior Calypso Monarch finals.”

In the event, the first-runner up was given to King Socrates who also received a trophy and cash prize of EC$15,000. He ended up in second position with 752 points and entertained the audience with his performance.

On the other hand, the second-runner up was given to Queen Independent who received a cash prize of EC$12,000 and a trophy. She amassed a total of 722 points. All these winners were awarded by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who congratulated them for their performance and the victory on the stage.

Calypso Monarch is one of the key events and competitions of St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival, Sugar Mas, offering a platform and stage to the local people who want to showcase their talent in the music.

His winning piece, “No Need for Speed,” impressed the judges as it carried a message, reminding the public that music can entertain and speak to real issues that are faced by society.

Minister of Creative and Culture, Samal Duggins also extended greetings to King Drewzy and noted that his song has outlined the importance of responsibility and care on the roads. He also lauded the performances of King Socrates and Queen independence and said, “their performances brought depth, competition and excellence to an outstanding final.”

Notably, this was this second year competition and winning the competition for the second time in a row. The carnival is being held in St. Kitts and Nevis from December 12, 2025 to January 2, 2026. Now, the road march and parades will be held on January 2, 2026, culminating the carnival for this year and welcoming the new year.