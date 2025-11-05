PM Gonsalves reveals he received death threats ahead of November Election

Prime Minister Gonsalves revealed receiving death threats on social media ahead of the November election, which were quickly handled by his team.

St Vincent and Grenadines: Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has said that he has received serious death threats following his announcement of general elections in the country on November 27, 2025.

During his appearance on local radio station NBC on Monday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the threats surfaced on social media but were immediately identified and death with by his team. One of the posts made on Facebook read, “Execution for Ralph if NDP does not win this time.”

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Prime Minister said he remains confident and is not shaken by the threats, “I am not fazed by these threats.” He added that the security officials have been assigned security officials to investigate the incident and are taking the matter seriously.

Netizens React to the Viral Claim

Meanwhile, netizens are expressing their opinions through comments and posts on social media. A user named Rudolph Roach said, “He is looking for sympathy, no one is threatening him, he is down in the polls, and he is losing his mind, possible senile too.”

Another user, Lisa Grecia said, “That Lier you here lie I was wondering and waiting to hear when he is coming with something how it only around election time people threaten you a bear face Lier.”

“He is to dam lie and thief who have time to threaten he who threatening people and he is not any prime minister of St Vincent and the grenadines,” wrote Richard Young on Facebook.

Vincentians are set to head to elections on November 27 to decide their next government. If victorious, Gonsalves will presume his 6th consecutive term in office.