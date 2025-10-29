Saint Vincent to Hold General Elections on November 27, PM Gonsalves Seeks Sixth Term  

PM Gonsalves is aiming for his sixth consecutive term, marking 25 years in office if re-elected.

Saint Vincent and Grenadines: Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has announced 27th November 2025 as the date for country’s General elections. Speaking at his party’s rally in Kingstown, St Vincent, he made the big announcement stating, “It is now time for you to choose between the ULP and NDP.”

PM Gonsalves with these regional elections will be seeking his 6th consecutive term, completing a silver jubilee as a Prime Minister of the country. Immediately after the announcement, the Prime Minister advised the Governor General to dissolve the parliament, to effectively launch the electoral process.

Gonsalves also cancelled Tuesday’s planned parliament session, signalling the commencement of campaign season. The Nominations of candidates should be done before 10th November.

The 2025 General Elections in Saint Vincent hold a significant value as it plays a crucial role in the country’s democratic landscape with the ruling party in power since 2001. ULP Currently holds 9 seats while the opposition holds 6. Upon victory, Gonsalves will continue ruling his title of being Caribbean’s longest serving political leaders.

Since its tenure, Gonsalves’ United Labour Party (ULP) has commissioned several infrastructural projects and social programmes aimed at advancing the country’s development.

The opposition leader Dr Godwin Friday following the announcement of the election said, “Vote NDP for a government that will work for you.”

The opposition party is notably seeking to end ULP’s decades long tenure and aims to claim a victory in this year’s general elections.

As the election date is now announced, the political landscape of the island is expected to change even further in the coming days with parties rallying through the streets and aiming to grab more and more attention. While ULP’s strong presence in the country and PM Gonsalves experience acts as a strong asset for them, NDP is expected to break that down this year as they claim they are ready to fight.