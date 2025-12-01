Saint Lucia Elections: Pierre and Chastanet's last appeal to voters

Both leaders, in their final addresses, emphasized the importance of voting and outlined the promises they intend to deliver.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet delivered their final plea on Monday, before elections to come out and vote for their favourite leader. Lucians will head to the polls today to decide the island's future for the upcoming 5 years.

Both of the leaders during their final addresses emphasized on the importance of voting and stated their respective promises they intend to deliver.

The leader of ruling Labour Party, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre will be seeking a second consecutive term, while Chastanet’s United Workers Party will seek another term following his defeat in 2021 elections. SLP has released a 35-page manifesto and claims that they aim to strengthen and build upon what already exists. While the UWP’s 78-page manifesto is a roadmap that seeks to redesign the system.

Although both the leaders stressed upon similar concerns and topics, their way to address those pressing concerns varied distinctly. Some of the major areas that they aim to target include healthcare, education, crime, tourism, agriculture and the rising cost of living.

“Saint Lucia deserves better. Then simply get back on track,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre emphasized while urging voters to choose SLP to advocate for resilience and development.

On the other hand, Chastanet said, “Tomorrow you have an extraordinary opportunity at the polls. Tomorrow is more than a vote. It's a decision about who we are as people and what kind of country we want our children to inherit.”

Notably, the election will be starting soon across the island with the polling time scheduled for 6:30 am till 6:00 pm.

