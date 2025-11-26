Saint Lucia Labour Party pledges to make Saint Lucia "technologically driven SIDS" in its manifesto

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) released its manifesto for the upcoming elections in the country on Tuesday. The political party pledged to focus on five priority pillars such as Water, Jobs, Health, Internet/Digital Infrastructure and Crime reduction to make the country the most technologically driven SIDS over the period of next five years.

The manifesto outlines their agenda of expanding economic growth with investor confidence and stronger governance. As per the SLP, they will work to enhance the tourism-led GDP growth of 3 to 4% annually and the unemployment rate dropped to below 10%. They also promised to mitigate through controlled import costs.

Water, Infrastructure and Housing Projects

The SLP pledges a full modernization of the national water system, including upgraded pipelines, catchments, storage and treatment plants. They will also prioritise renewable energy integration within the water sector, aiming to ensure sustainability and reduced operation costs.

It will include the completion of the Hewanorra International Airport Project, new and upgraded seaports in Castries, Vieux Fort and Soufriere, Two new bus terminals in Castries and a redesigned East Coast Highway. It will also include the construction of new national facilities to house the Police Service, Customs, Excise and Fire Services.

Further, the housing sector will also receive a boost through a mix of public and private incentives through initiatives such as lease to own options, first time homeowner concessions and a major land rationalisation programme to transfer ownership to long-term occupants.

AI-Driven Education System by 2035

The SLP has pledged to establish an AI-Driven Education System by 2035 with a national digital skills programme, AI-powered tutorial platforms, expansion of STEM and STEAM clubs and modernized SALCC geared toward university-level training and three new Special Education Schools and a nationwide special needs support initiative.

Initiatives for Health Sector

A manifesto also promised a major upgrade in healthcare delivery which will be based on a digitally connected system, aiming to provide access to doctors about the patient's histories. It will also provide a new legal financing entity, aiming to assist with medical expenses locally and abroad.

The capital project will also include the completion of OKEU’s fifth wing and the commission of the new St Jude Hospital and the construction of the Soufriere Hospital. It will also include the replacement of the Vieux Fort Health Centre with a modern polyclinic.

Tourism Expansion, Agriculture and the Rise of the Blue Economy

SLP has proposed an additional 1,000 hotel rooms, new incentives for local Airbnb operators and a tourism training institute to professionalize the sector. The Global Port Holdings will also be improved to the Castries Port and the Soufriere waterfront.

As part of the agriculture sector, the SLP has promised to focus on food security, value-added products, youth engagement, digital farming and traditional crop support. A Fresh Hub will be created to support eco-friendly packaging and the maritime industry will be enhanced through National Maritime Academy.

Youth Economy and Digital Transformation

A national artificial intelligence centre and a government-backed Cybersecurity Centre will be made. A youth-driven Home Construction and Ownership programme will also be launched in Saint Lucia.