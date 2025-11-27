‘One of the Worst PMs He Has Worked With’ PM Gonsalves on Allen Chastanet 

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has issued a political assessment for former prime minister of Saint Lucia Allen Chastanet, describing him as one of ‘the worst prime minister he has worked with in 25 years.

He made these remarks while making a statement during an interview with regional media ahead of the general elections in Saint Lucia. The Prime Minister also emphasized on several of Chastanet’s positions stating that he disagreed on him a lot many times but stayed with him in a professional manner during his time in the office.

PM Gonsalves said his remarks come in response to statements that Chastanet delivered during his visit to St Vincent recently and spoke publicly about the Vincentian government.

But he came to St. Vincent, made comments about me, and held press conferences with the opposition here. So, he gave his opinion, and I gave mine,’ he said.

The prime minister when further questioned about if he is interested in working with the United Workers Party (UWP) if they won, he said that he has always respected the outcomes of the democratic processes and is ready to work with them, “that’s how I have always operated.”

He further expressed his support to the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre citing that he is his close friend.

Everybody knows I’m rooting for Philip and the Saint Lucia Labour Party. It’s the better choice for Saint Lucia by far,” Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said.

Notably, Saint Lucia is heading to the polls on December 1st, while elections in Saint Vincent and Grenadines are taking place today. The general elections in SVG seem to be a close call between the two contesting parties the ULP and the NDP. While the polls are open, the final outcome from the elections will be out later in the day.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for live coverage of the elections here.