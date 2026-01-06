MS Brilliance of the Seas docks in Grenada for first time

They welcomed the vessel with a warm greetings and a brief ceremony, aiming to showcase the cultural offerings and natural products of Grenada.

Grenada: MS Brilliance of the Seas docked in Grenada for the first time on January 6, 2026 and enhanced the experience of the tourists in the Spice Island. The vessel welcomed over 2000 passengers, bringing new opportunities for the country in the cruise sector.

Pure Grenada extended warm wishes to the crew members, captain and the passengers of the vessel for arriving in the island. They welcomed the vessel with a warm greetings and a brief ceremony, aiming to showcase the cultural offerings and natural products of Grenada.

Earlier, Grenada has announced the cruise schedule for this week and announced that eight cruise ships will arrive at the ports of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The first cruise ship of the week was Royal Clipper which docked at Grenada and the second one was Amera.

On January 6, 2026, MS Brilliance of the Seas was scheduled to dock at Grenada for an inaugural call. Cruise ships such as AIDA Perla and Evrima docked at Grenada on January 7, 2026. On January 8, 2026, the Grand Princess will be arriving in Grenada at 8:00 am and then left the country at 6:00 pm.

MSC Virtuosa will arrive on January 9, 2026 with an arrival time of 9:00 am and a departure time of 6:00 pm. Norwegian Sky will be arriving at 12: 15 pm in Grenada and left for other location at 8:00 pm.

Earlier, MS Azamara Onward docked at Grenada for the first time on December 30, 2026 and made a special moment. With a capacity of 750 guests, the arrival of the ship marks an exciting milestone for country’s cruise tourism. It has also brought visitors to experience warm hospitality, rich culture and breathtaking scenery.

Last week in December 2025, Grenada also welcomed the maiden call of the Celebrity Ascent, bringing a memorable moment. It has also celebrated continued cruise connectivity and warm island hospitality the island nations.