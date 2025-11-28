Godwin Friday Wins Historic Victory in SVG Elections, Ends ULP’s 25-Year Rule

Godwin Friday has secured a historic victory in the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines General Elections, ending Ralph Gonsalves’ 25-year rule.

Godwin Friday secured a historic victory in the General Elections of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines becoming the 7th prime minister of the nation since 1979 and ending United labour Party’s Ralph Gonsalves 25 years of political prowess.

Friday’s National Democratic party secured a majority of 9 seats in the elections as of now, while the votes are still being counted with constituency wise winners yet to be announced.

As Friday now seeks to presume office, the nation stands at the brink of a transformational political transition. Friday’s leadership is expected to bring fresh new perspectives and a generational shift after ULP ruled over SVG for more than 2 decades.

Meanwhile, celebrations have erupted across several constituencies with NDP supporters rallying and hailing the victory as a renewed hope.

Catch the live counting of votes with Associates Times here.