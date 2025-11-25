PM Gonsalves accuses NDP of bringing foreign nationals to influence elections 

While addressing a youth rally over the weekend, Gonsalves alleged that nine Trinidad and Tobago nationals—eight women and one man—recently traveled to the island to work on behalf of the NDP.

Saint Vincent and Grenadines: Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has raised serious concerns regarding foreign involvement in the upcoming general elections. The prime minister has claimed that the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) has facilitated the arrival of several Trinidadian nationals who are interfering with the electoral process.

While addressing a youth rally over the weekend, Gonsalves alleged that a group of nine individuals including eight women and one man from Trinidad and Tobago and recently travelled to the island and work on behalf of NDP. PM Gonsalves emphasized that each working professional including attorneys, must properly be authorized before they start working locally.

“Anyone who comes here to work without the necessary documentation is committing a criminal offence,” he stated, adding that while the country welcomes visitors “warmly and with respect,” they are still expected to abide by its laws.

PM warns netizens to stay vigilant

He further warned the public to remain vigilant as the nation approaches the general elections on November 27th. He accused the NDP of attempting to ‘tamper the democratic process’ by allegedly relying on outside assistance. He further also indicated that similar cases have been reported in Saint Lucia as well.

He cited that any such involvements will be closely monitored by the election council and the supervisors during elections. The prime minister called out the opposition and accused them of a ‘reckless misconduct’ during election times.

Elections in Saint Vincent

Notably, Vincentians will be voting on 27th November, and this year the parties seem to be in a close call as on ground report and online battle suggests strong support to both the parties.

In these elections, UWP’s Ralph Gonsalves will be seeking his sixth consecutive term, while NDP’s Godwin Friday seeks to break his consistency. While Prime Minister Gonsalves claims have been surfacing online, the opposition is yet to make a reply or respond to the allegations.