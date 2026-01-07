Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Trinidad and New York for Carnival 2026

Caribbean: Additional flights have been announced from Trinidad to New York and Orlando due to the ongoing “Carnival Season.” The schedule for both the routes have also been unveiled and added extra flights from North America, aiming to bring the customers straight to the carnival revelry.

The airline added extra flights from North America to bring the passengers who are seeking to explore the vibes of the Carnival in the Caribbean. The flights will be added into the schedule determined for February 2026, aiming to maintain the flow of the tourists from across the globe.

Caribbean Airlines will add flights between New York and Trinidad with the use of BW559 and BW557. The first flight will come on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 with a departure time of 2:45 am and an arrival time of 8:45 am.

The second flight between the two countries will be operated by BW557 for three days with a departure time of 5:00 am and an arrival time of 11:00 am. The second day flight on the route will be operated on February 11, 2026 and the third day flight will be operated on February 12, 2026.

Further, Caribbean Airlines will be operated between Orlando and Trinidad, enhancing the connection between the two countries under their Carnival services. The first flight will be operated between Trinidad and Orlando with first flight being given with the use of an aircraft BW482 on February 8, 2026. The departure time of the flight is 10: 40 am and the arrival time of the flight is 2:10 pm.

The returning flight will be operated with the use of an aircraft NW485 on February 8, 2026 with a departure time of 4:10 pm and an arrival time of 9:15 pm. The second flight on the route will be from Trinidad to Orlando with a use of aircraft BW482 which will be operated on February 22, 2026 with a departure time of 10:40 am and an arrival time of 2:30 pm.

The return flight will be operated from Orlando to Trinidad with an aircraft BW485 on February 22, 2026 with a departure time of 4:10 pm and an arrival time of 9:15 pm.