West Indies announces Cricket Calendar for 2026: Key tours and matches revealed

The year starts with away T20I series followed by the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

West Indies: The calendar of cricket events for the West Indies team have been announced for 2026 which will commence in January. The first series of the year will be held against Afghanistan and the team will tour the country for three T20 matches from January 19 to 22, 2026.

For the calendar from January 27 to February 6, 2026, the matches will be held between West Indies and South Africa. West Indies will tour the country for five T20 matches as the first match will be held on January 27, second will be held on January 29, third on January 31, and fourth will be held on February 6. The date for the fifth will be announced afterwards.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held from February to March 2026 at India and Sri Lanka. West Indies is playing the World Cup 2025 from Group C against the teams such as England, Italy, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The matches will be held in group stages first and other rounds will be held and West Indies needs to win to enter into the qualifying rounds of the World Cup.

From June to July 2026, West Indies will tour Sri Lank for two tests, three ODIs and 3TOIs. The matches will be held between the two countries, making the country as the prime during the times of the summer 2026.

In July 2026, West Indies will welcome New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20Is matches of the cricket tour. The matches will be held between July and August 2026. Further, from September to October 2026, Pakistan will tour the West Indies for 2 test matches of cricket.

From October to November 2026, the matches will be held between India and West Indies as the team will tour India. Around three ODIs and five T20Is matches of cricket will be held between the countries. In February 2027, West Indies will tour Bangladesh for 2 test matches and then Afghanistan will tour the West Indies for one test match, three ODIs and three T20Is.

In total, the team is all set to play seven test matches, nine ODIs and 19 T20Is in 2026. Despite that, they will be playing one ICC event which is T20 World Cup 2026.