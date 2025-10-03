PM Philip J. Pierre confident of SLP victory in upcoming elections, vows to win all 17 constituencies

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre has declared that the Saint Lucia Labour Party will capture all the 17 constituencies in the upcoming General elections which are expected to take place next year. This was announced by the PM during a recent meeting where he emphasized that the government's track record leaves ‘No Room for Doubt’.

Philip J. Pierre stressed that while no official date has yet been set for the polls, voters should judge his administration on the ‘concrete benefits’ delivered to the people of Saint Lucia since SLP took office in 2021.

“People will know what we have done for them,” Pierre said. “When you go to the supermarket tomorrow you will see that prices of some things have gone down. These are real changes, real money in people’s pockets… We will win all seats.”

Record of Initiatives

The Prime Minister cited a series of policies he said were aimed at easing the cost of living, expanding opportunities and strengthening health and social support systems during his tenure.

Some of these initiatives as outlined by the PM included increased pensions for public sector worker and NIC pensioners, Introduction of a national minimum wage, subsidies on LPG, business support schemes and many more.

Pierre also pointed out to progress on infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of schools, police buildings, community facilities and more.

Further in his address, the Saint Lucian Prime Minister accused his political opponents of spreading lies and attacking the government.

“They pay people to spread propaganda and lies about this Labour Party,” Pierre charged, urging supporters to focus on results rather than rhetoric. “I am not a prime minister who talks. I am a prime minister who goes to work. I don’t talk big; I produce results.”

Pierre stressed on the importance of preventive healthcare and urged men over 40 to take the advantage of free PSA tests, while also encouraging the public to use government funded screening services.

While Prime Minister Pierre called on for a complete victory in the upcoming elections, questions are being raised by locals over his claims as they cite their opinions.

A local named Melcina Felix called the Prime Minister as ‘Embarrassment’ as she expressed her dissatisfaction on social media.

"If you guys allow this to happen, then that will determine how ... we are as a people. Of my 64 years here on earth, I have never seen our country so backward. This man is an embarrassment. We had M&C, JQ. Charles, Lafayette, Bata and all these glamorous Department Stores in the heart of the Capital, which presented us a heartfelt welcome to our Island. Now it looks like the ghettos with vendors taking over and smells I've never experienced in my lifetime. Not to mention having g the worse representation on our international stage. I'm ce r truly sure we can do much better,” she wrote.

Shawn Frederick another user on Facebook said, “Because he is flying high on his broom already that is why he is making that predictions, he has given the country to the devil to win this election.”

While an official date is yet to be announced, people of Saint Lucia are eagerly waiting for the election bell to ring so they head to polls and choose their government.