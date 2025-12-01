Saint Lucia Elections Live: Polling Details, Voter Turnout, Reactions & More

Antigua: Man rapes 14-year-old cousin, to be sentenced after four years
Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is heading to the polls today as both the Saint Lucia Labour Party and United Workers Party are seeking to return to office for the next five years. A total of 1,79,000 will decide the future of the country and both the parties as they try their hardest to convince the citizens about the agenda of their respective parties.
Associates Times is bringing you live coverage, through minute-by-minute updates of polling, results, reactions, public opinion and on ground developments throughout the day. The voting on December 1 polls will decide whether the Saint Lucia Labour Party is securing its second consecutive term in office or UWP is returning after five years.
The elections will be held to decide the future on 17 parliamentary seats and constituencies included Canaries, Babonneua, Castries Central, Casties East, Castries North, Castries South, Castries South East, Choiseul, Dennery North, Dennery South, Gros Islet, Laborie, Micoud North, Micoud South, Soufriere, Vieux Fort North, and Vieux Forth South.
As only few minutes are left for the official commencement of the polling in Saint Lucia, political leaders of Saint Lucia Labour Party and United Workers Party encouraged the citizens to vote and exercise their democratice rights.
From Prime Minister Philip J Pierre to Allen Chastanet, leaders asked citizens to come out of their homes and vote for the better Saint Lucia.
In addition to that, Managing Director at Rodney Bay Medical Centre and Rodney Bay Diagnostic Centre, Tanya Destang-Beaubrun asked Saint Lucians to make their vote count. She said that elections are not about party colours or loyalty to a leader, they are about their right to vote and their responsibility as a citizen.
She said, “𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙫𝙤𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙡. 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙫𝙤𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨. 𝙄𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙫𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚, 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮.”
Beaubrun added that this is the time to honour their civic duty and approach this moment with respect and compassion, knowing that someone will win, someone will lose, and the will of the people must be respected.