Saint Lucia Elections Live: Polling Details, Voter Turnout, Reactions & More

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is heading to the polls today as both the Saint Lucia Labour Party and United Workers Party are seeking to return to office for the next five years. A total of 1,79,000 will decide the future of the country and both the parties as they try their hardest to convince the citizens about the agenda of their respective parties.

The elections will be held to decide the future on 17 parliamentary seats and constituencies included Canaries, Babonneua, Castries Central, Casties East, Castries North, Castries South, Castries South East, Choiseul, Dennery North, Dennery South, Gros Islet, Laborie, Micoud North, Micoud South, Soufriere, Vieux Fort North, and Vieux Forth South.

