T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies reveal 15-player squad

West Indies: A 15 player squad of West Indies teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 has been unveiled by Windies Cricket. Under the captaincy of Shai Hope, the team will be representing the region in the ICC event which is scheduled to be held from February 7, 2026 to March 8, 2026.

The squad will start with four experienced batsmen including Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope and Rovman Powell. Further, these players will be backed by five all-rounders such as Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, and Keacy Carty.

The bowling unit of West Indies consisted of six players, aiming to provide more consistency and stability to the team in the conditions of the stadium. The bowlers included Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales, Brydon Carse and Gudakesh Motie.

All these players will be playing in the matches of the West Indies in the T20 World Cup in February 2026. The matches will be held in Sri Lanka and India. The finals will be held in India.

West Indies is included in the Group C and the team will be competing with Nepal, Bangladesh, England, and Italy in the group stage matches of the T20 World Cup.

The first match of the West Indies will be held against Bangladesh on Saturday, February 7, 2025 at Eden Gardens Stadium of Kolkata. The second match of the team will be held on February 11, 2025 against England.

The third match of the team in the group stage will be held on February 15, 2025 against Nepal. The last match of the team will be held on February 19, 2025 against Italy and the results of these matches will determine the place of West Indies in other rounds of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the last World Cup, West Indies lost the match against South Africa and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. In 2024, the matches of the T20 World Cup were held in the United States and the West Indies.