SVG 2025 Elections Results Live: Vote Counting, commentary, & more

Associates Times will be covering live polling updates, results, reactions and voter turnout in every constituency and all the live updates as elections take place in SVG.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is heading to the polls today, which is considered one of the most closely watched and competitive elections in recent years. Voters across all the 15 constituencies will be casting their ballots to decide the future of the nation. Associates Times is bringing you live coverage, through minute-by-minute updates of polling, results, reactions, public opinion and on ground developments throughout the day.

Today’s voting will decide whether the ruling United Labour Party secures a sixth consecutive term, or the National Democratic Party succeeds to break their oppositions’ win streak. Throughout the day, our team of dedicated journalists, with on ground reporters assigned in the country will provide you accurate updates and early trends once they become available.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for a comprehensive, on ground coverage as the elections unfold in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.