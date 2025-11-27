SVG 2025 Elections Results Live: Vote Counting, commentary, & more

Antigua and Barbuda to record significant GDP Growth of 6.3% in 2024: ECLAC
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Elections Live
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is heading to the polls today, which is considered one of the most closely watched and competitive elections in recent years. Voters across all the 15 constituencies will be casting their ballots to decide the future of the nation. Associates Times is bringing you live coverage, through minute-by-minute updates of polling, results, reactions, public opinion and on ground developments throughout the day.
Today’s voting will decide whether the ruling United Labour Party secures a sixth consecutive term, or the National Democratic Party succeeds to break their oppositions’ win streak. Throughout the day, our team of dedicated journalists, with on ground reporters assigned in the country will provide you accurate updates and early trends once they become available.
Stay tuned with Associates Times for a comprehensive, on ground coverage as the elections unfold in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Godwin Friday, the leader of opposition and the leader of the National Democratic Party has secured a historic victory in the 2025 General Elections of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Friday's victory ends ULP's Ralph Gonsalves 25 years of ruling making him the seventh prime minister since the country got independence in 1979.
The race for Southern Grenadines seat has shifted heavily towards NDP, with Terrance Ollivierre leading with a major gap against ULP contentder Chevonne Stewart. According to latest figures, Ollivierre has secured 1172 votes, nearly double of Stewart's 609 votes while ballots continue to roll in.
Canouan (A–J):
NDP 200 | ULP 78
Canouan (K–Z):
NDP 207 | ULP 54
Mayreau Government School:
NDP 114 | ULP 67
Clifton (A–J):
NDP 152 | ULP 119
Clifton (K–Z):
Tie at 114 | 114
Mary Hutchinson (A–J):
NDP 211 | ULP 82
Mary Hutchinson (K–Z):
NDP 174 | ULP 95
With a final count from West St George as of now, Curtis King of ULP is leading with 1401 votes, while Kaschaka Cupid is trailing behind with 993 votes. On the other hand, Keena Questelles of IND is on the third position with 29 votes in the constituency.
In the constituency, ULP's Andrew John is leading with slight votes as one box has been opened. In the Government School-Peruvian Vale, around 94 votes were received by ULP, while 75 votes were given to NDP.
In the new trends, Terrance Ollivierre dominated the Southern Grenadines and showcased that he will be called winner soon as only two boxes left for the results.
Result from Canouan Adin Building-Canouan (A Division)
Registered Vote: 464
ULP: 78 Votes
NDP: 200 votes
Casted Votes: 279
Result from Canouan Adin Building-Canouan (A1 Division)
Registered Vote: 425
ULP: 54 Votes
NDP: 207 votes
Casted Votes: 263
Results from Mayreau Gov School
Registered Vote: 242
ULP: 67 Votes
NDP: 141 votes
Casted Votes: 181
Result from Clifton Gov School-Union Island
Registered Vote: 503
ULP: 119 Votes
NDP: 152 votes
Casted Votes: 23
Rejected Votes: 2
Result from Mary Hutchinson Prim-Union Island
Registered Vote: 491
ULP: 95 Votes
NDP: 174 votes
Casted Votes: 271
Rejected Votes: 2
Hence, Terrance Ollivierre has received 847 votes and is leading, while ULP's Chevonnie Stewart received 413 votes.
Results from the South Central Windward showcased tight contest between NDP's Israel Bruce and ULP's Saboto Caesar as per the early trends.
Results from Methodist Church-New Grounds
Registered Vote: 531
ULP : 167 Votes
NDP: 141 votes
Casted Votes: 309
Results from Primary School-Higher Lowmans
Registered Vote: 384
ULP: 104 Votes
NDP: 127 votes
Casted Votes: 231
Results from Health Centre-Lowmans Windward
Registered Vote: 240
ULP: 65 Votes
NDP: 93 votes
Casted Votes: 158
Around 1068 votes have been received by Goodwin Friday in Northern Grenadines which is considered a strong hold in the early trends from any candidate in the election results. He is the leading candidate of the prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Notably, the candidate of ULP, Carlos Williams have received only 147 votes as of now with the counting of several community boxes.
As per the early trends, Daniel Cummings of NDP has received 886 votes so far, while Keisal Peters is trailing behind with 468 votes in West Kingstown in the results.
In addition to that, from East St. George, a tight contest is seen in NDP and ULP, however, Laverne Gibson-Velox of NDP is still leading, while Camillo Gonsalves is trailing with total 795 votes in the constituency.
As per the early trends, Phillip Jackson of NDP is at 348 votes, while St Clair Prince of ULP is at 294 votes. Three votes have been rejected in the constituency as the tight contest has been recorded in this.
As per the total votes in the constituency Central Leeward, Conroy Huggins received 710 votes, while Orando Brewstar is at 679 votes, showcasing tight content between NDP and ULP respectively.
Early trends have come from East St. George, showcasing that Laverne Gibson-Velox of NDP is leading as three boxes have been opened.
Registered Vote: 404
ULP's Camilon Gonsalves: 107 Votes
NDP's Gibson Velox: 147 votes
Casted Votes: 254
Registered Vote: 357
ULP's Camilon Gonsalves: 84 Votes
NDP's Gibson Velox: 129 votes
Casted Votes: 213
Registered Vote: 361
ULP's Camilon Gonsalves: 103 Votes
NDP's Gibson Velox: 126 votes
Casted Votes: 229
Registered Vote: 422
ULP's Camilon Gonsalves: 109 Votes
NDP's Gibson Velox: 157 votes
Casted Votes: 266
Registered Vote: 338
ULP's Camilon Gonsalves: 80 Votes
NDP's Gibson Velox: 112 votes
Casted Votes: 192
Early counting from five polling divisions showcased that NDP is holding a great lead over ULP with total of 671 votes as ULP's Camillo Gonsalves received 483 votes.
Early trends again put NDP in a strong position as the votes are showcasing great voter difference from the Secondary School Campden Park for Nigel Stephenson.
As per the results:
NDP – Nigel Stephenson: 135 votes
ULP – Grenville Williams: 34 votes
Independent – Doris Charles: 0 votes
Total Cast: 169
In the Marriaque, Phillip Jackson of NDP is leading as ULP's St Clair Prince is trailing behind in this constituency as well.
NDP (Phillip Jackson) : 133 votes
ULP (Clair Prince): 101 votes
Casted Ballot: 235
From Government School-Cane End (F1 Division)
NDP: 113 votes
ULP: 105 votes
Casted Ballot: 219
So, these are the leads that were taken by NDP in the constituency.
In the government School-OWIA, NDP's Shevern John received 239 votes, while the candidate of ULP, Grace Walters received 112 votes. As per the updates, total registered votes in the school were 434 and around 351 ballots were casted.
Friday has a strong hold on Northern Grenadines with 705 votes as the candidate of ULP, Carlos Williams is at 91 votes. Friday is ahead by more than 600 votes which signals a decisive advantage as counting continues across the constituency
From West Kingstown, the first counted boxes showcased that NDP's Daniel Cummings is showing great hold in different communities. Now, the results from Dr JP Eustace Secondary School showcased that he has received 161 votes, while Keisal Peters of ULP received only 87 votes.
While combining the votes, the trends are as follows:
NDP's Cumming: 304 votes
ULP's Peters: 164 Votes.
The early trends from the Government School Overland (E1 division) outlined that Shevern John of NDP is challenging and taking the lead. Walters received 116 votes and is trailing behind in the school as Shevern John of NDP received 125 votes.
Out of the total ballots cast, 241 have given the results and zero have been rejected in the constituency so far.
In the West Kingstown, NDP's Daniel Cummings is leading with 336 votes, while Keisal Peters is trailing behind with 190 votes.
Now, early trends are leaning towards the NDP as they are making their strong hold on the constituencies across St Vincent and the Grenadines.
As per the trends, he is again leading from Mustique Community Centre with 58 votes and he also received 228 votes from Gingerbread Club House Belmont. While the candidate of ULP is far behind the Friday in these constituencies with 8 and 13 votes respectively.
As per the early trends, NDP has again taken lead as St Clair Leacock has received votes from the Bishop's College as he is leading with 19 votes.
On the other hand, ULP's Marvin Fraser is at 10 votes in the college, however, it is also considered a tough contest as the trends are still pending from other communities.
From the early trends, the polls showcased that Huggins of NDP is leading with 125 votes from Leroy Jackson's House, 124 votes in Government School Layou and 104 votes in EC Government School Layou.
On the other hand, ULP candidate Orando Brewster received 97 votes in Leroy Jackson, 142 in Government School in which he is leading over NDP, and EC Government School Layou, is again leading with 104 votes.
So, this is the only constituency currently from which ULP is leading.
As per the early trends, Daniel Cummings of NDP is currently leading in the two polling stations in the West Kingstown. He received 21 votes in Victoria Park, while Keisal Peeters received 11 votes out of the 32 ballots.
On the other hand, ULP candidate Peters received 27 votes, while NDP's Cummings received 34 votes from Kingstown Government School Ground.
Opposition Leader Dr Godwin Friday have been leading from Northern Grenadines over ULP candidate Carlos Williams. As per the latest trends from Skyline Disco in Paget Farm showcased that Friday secured 220 votes, while Williams received only 37 votes out of 258 ballots in which only one has been rejected.
From another community, Mustique Community Centre, Friday is still leading with 58 votes, while Williams is at 8 votes, showcasing great difference.
As the counting started in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Terrance Ollivierre of NDP is looking to win the seat of Southern Grenadines. As part of the early trends, ULP is at 199 votes, while NDP is at 521 votes.
As per the early trends, from Leroy Jackson's House in Barrouallie, Huggins has taken an early lead with 125 votes, while Brewster has secured 97 votes. Conroy Huggins of NDP is challenging the current Orando Brewster of ULP in the constituency.
Voting has officially ended across different polling stations of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The country is now ready for the results as the counting on different constituencies have begun and early trends will start coming in some time.
Stay tuned to the live updates now.
Two helicopters have just landed at the Petit Bordel Playing Field in North Leeward, one of which is carrying Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.
The unexpected arrival comes with only 30 minutes remaining before all polling stations close across the country, adding a dramatic twist to the final moments of Election Day.
As half-an hour left for the pollings in SVG, one of the residents named Winfield Tannis-Abbott cast his vote in favour of Camilo Gonsalves of ULP. He showcased her inked finger and wrote a comment, saying, "Camillo Gonsalves you will be re-elected as the representative of East St George. My vote matters."
He has confirmed his voting on the social media.
Due to the slow voting process at the polling stations, voters seem frustrated at the process in different constituencies. Scenes from the Layou Methodist Preschool went viral when officials warned the voters to keep their noise levels down outside the polling stations.
However, the voters added that the process is quite slow due to which they are getting bored outside the stations. Despite feeling restless, they remain steadfast, awaiting their turn to cast ballots.
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves speaks on election day, about late night incident and election day momentum.
The Narrative caught up with the incumbent leader of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in North Windward. He predicted that around 70-thousand Vincentians are registered to vote today. High voter turnout is being reported in some Constituencies including North Leeward and North Windward
Gonsalves was optimistic, despite analysts believing that a change could be on the cards.
Speaking about different aspects, PM Gonsalves added that there are some NDP activists who sought to block the road. "And the police assisted in clearing the road. (0:22) And they were instigated by someone who came out of East St. George, a small business man, arresting a girl."
He further narrated that when he went to Spring Village, which is nearby, the activists also followed. According to PM, what basically happened, this gentleman from East St. George came and parked across the party office in North Wynwood, right up the inland path.
He further continued, " He parked opposite with the lights flashing. I went and observed who the persons were. Shortly thereafter, the small convoy involving the big truck and two or three other vehicles, came and the guy basically stalled, throttling the vehicle in the road, not moving, in front of our party office there."
PM Gonsalves further added that but there are some persons who were operating outside of the framework of the law. And then they followed him into Spring Village, where there is a cul-de-sac. And they parked outside of the entrance of Spring Village.
He further mentioned about the voting process and noted that the people are going to vote significantly to return the Comrade and Labour today. He further emphasized that mothers, grandmothers, the children and the spouse want education revolution and other important initiatives and the creation of the jobs, so the party will do that.
PM Gonsalves added that the opposition will try to spin that another way, but people want strong, proven, experienced leadership, leadership with knowledge and understanding and experience and wisdom and judgement
After receiving all incident-free reports, an attempted stabbing incident in Spring Village has been recorded. As per the details, the information is not clear and also is somehow considered rumour as the situation seems unclear.
As per the reports, no official confirmation has been issued by the police or electoral authorities at this time, however, the election has remained clam and smooth as the polling is nearing to its end in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Several reports of incident free voting has been circulated on the social media in which it was outlined that the polling is underway in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
According to the reports, over 100,000 registered voters are expected to participate in the polling and the election has remained incident free in most of the constituencies across the country.
Further, one of the journalist Damien also provided update on the elections and added that the atmosphere is quite calm and smooth across polling stations. He said that election officials are working to conduct free, fair and smooth elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
National Monitoring and Consultative Mechanism(NMCM) representative Niesha Williams outlined that she has been monitoring the elections and the conditions at different polling stations.
She noted that while monitoring the voting process in Central Leeward, ensuring a free and fair election. Further, she mentioned that the election coverage is going smooth as voting turnout is expected to be higher than previous.
Voters at the East Kingston's polling station which was made at the Technical College noted that the process is quite seamless to vote for the 2025 general election. They noted that they are waiting for their turn patiently as the polling stations are expected to remain busy at the moment.
First time voters have also expressed themselves and their feelings to cast ballots and noted that they hope best for St Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition to that, Rowland Hill's Church is also filled with the voters as they cast their ballots in two polling divisions and expressed delight with the process.
Now, the voter turnout is considered steady across the country as the polling is heading towards its ending phase.
Scenes have been captured at the Faith Temple Methodist Church New Montrose where voters turned out to cast their ballots. They expressed pleasure and noted that the voting process is slow, but smooth as they faced no problem in casting their votes.
The lines were also formed at the Lowmans Leeward Primary School in the West Kingstown Constituency, where voters turned out to be in high volume to cast their ballots. With a few hours left, voters remained patient at Pentecostal Church Hill in Barrouallie.
Election Day activity remain strong as Vincentians continue to make their voices heard.
Queues have been formed at Barrouallie Government School in Central Leeward as citizens cast their ballots. It is to be noted that the voter turnout is considered high as number of first time voters are coming and casting their vote in the general elections 2025 of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The citizens have expressed their appreciation for the smooth process at North Leeward and stated that the voter turnout remained high so far. Residents said that they are having good time voting at the constituency.
First time voters have also expressed their satisfaction with the voting process and explained their feelings of voting in the general elections for the first time ever. However, one of the first time voter also complained about the slow process at the polling stations.
He encouraged people to come out and vote for the well-being and betterment of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
After the polling incident at North Leeward, Carlos James gave his remarks and called it bias and unfair. He said that he has been thrown out of a polling station by a politically bias police officer for objecting to two opposing agents sharing a desk.
He talked about the incident on his social media post and noted, "The very polling station we had 29 defective ballots rejected in 2020...but God is good."
Ralph Gonsalves in an interview predicted a biggest victory for the Unity Labour Party in the 2025 General Elections that are underway in St Vincent and the Grenadines. He said that the voter turnout is high due to which they are expecting huge support for the Labour Party in the results.
He said, "Our people are turning out to vote, and I’m very confident of a victory bigger than the one last time, both in number of seats and percentage of votes."
The Vincentian Prime Minister Gonsalves said that he has a better plans and ideas for the country and they will work for the betterment of the party. He said, "I am very confident,” he said. “Our people are voting, and I expect a strong victory.”
Long Lines have been reported at several polling stations at Lowmans Leeward Anglican School, West Kingstown. People were also turned out in high percentage at the Langley Park Government School where there are at least 2 polling stations.
Voters have also turned out at Dr JP Eustace Secondary School, Edinbro in West Kingstown in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The police officials reportedly removed Carlos James, the candidate for North Leeward for ULP from polling stations. The authorities said that James was disrupting the election procedure for which this decision was taken.
A video is also going viral from the incident and has been garnering a lot of attention.
Three polling stations are in operation at Sandy Bay Primary as steady voting process has been recorded in SVG Elections 2025. Residents arrived early and the election officers reported smooth voting process across the island.
In addition to that, Long lines at several polling stations in North Windward as Vincentians participate in the 2025 electoral process.
Dancehall Superstar Vybz Kartel endorsed the incumbent Unity Labour Party (ULP), just hours before the nations head to the polls for the 2025 genera election. He said that this is the time to choose wisely and never forget the love and care.
He encouraged people to vote for right.
Long Line and slow process has been recorded at the learning Centre in Port Elizabeth, Bequia in the general election. People have also complained about the long line and slow process.
One lady in the learning centre added that she came here like 20 minutes and then she voted very late. She said that the voting process started at seven as the older people and disabled people have been given time and they were given first turn, but large turnout of the people have made the people wait.
In addition to that, several of the voters have also talked about their experience and noted that they came to cast their democratic right. Despite delays, turnout remains strong in this key constituency.
Election day here in SVG and already a number of persons are early in the lines on Canouan and Brighton community are ready to vote. As per the officers, the voter turnout predicted high this year.
Committed citizens of the Brighton community who know the power of their vote, lining up early to shape the future of their community and our nation as a whole.
The candidates contesting for the seat in the Southern Grenadines are Chevonne Stewart on a ULP ticket and the incumbent Terrance Ollivierre on an NDP ticket. Mr, Ollivierre is seeking a sixth term in office.
Residents have come forward and encouraged each other to cast their voter on the election day in St Vincent and the Grenadines. One of the residents named LA Reina Negra added that she urged everyone who is of voting age to got out and exercise their constitutional right.
She noted, "Take time to reflect and make sure you are voting in the best interst of the country, put your country before part. Be safe and each one, reach one , if you have voted early and can assist in helping someone else to get to and from the polls please do so. Be safe all. HAPPY ELECTION DAY."
Another resident named Carla Samuel asked everyone to make up their mind and come out of their houses to vote for their favourite candidates. She said that the choice is theirs, but it is their civic duty to be a part of the voting process.
Samuel added, "Don't let anyone intimidate, or frustrate you today.. Stay calm, stay focus, and do your thing. One love."
Voting continues across constituences steadily across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Candidates and early voters have been turning out in strong numbers voting for their chosen candidate. Election officials report a smooth operation of the elections so far while the nation awaits developments throughout the day.
As the polling started in St Vincent and the Grenadines, people were seen waiting outside several polling stations to cast their democratic rights and vote for their candidate.
Several of them were seen waiting for their turn to cast their vote. Stay tuned to live updates as Associates Times has come with major live coverage of the polling, results and voter turnout.
A clash between workers of ULP and NDP has been recorded in the early hours of the election day. The scene was from North Windward constituency as it was also outlined that Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and his police entourage clashed with opposition supporters.
As per the updates, Ralph Gonsalves has been engaged in clash with NDP supporters and the video has gone viral.
One of the NDP supporters noted, " DESPERATION AT IT'S HIGHEST. I knew North Windward was gonna be the target for the last minute bribing tonight, the night before the elections.... and that's exactly why I decided I was gonna be in NW tonight....SMH."
He further added, "But have no fear folks, because SHEVERN JOHN IS A CHOSEN ONE...... and not even their last minute bribing stopping the VICTORY."
NDP’s North Windward candidate Shevern John has casted her vote for the 2025 General elections. After casting her vote she appeared before the media, showing her inked finger.
She also urged the voters to come out and vote to exercise their democratic rights and enhance the voting turnout. She is set to face off against Dr. Grace Walters, the ULP candidate, in this closely watched constituency race.
Ralph Gonsalves, leader of Unity Labour Party (ULP) posted a social media post before the start of the polling and urged the citizens to come and vote for the general elections.
He asked the citizens to exercise their democratic rights and said that this is the time to choose wisely.
Polling stations in St Vincent opened at 7 am for voting as voters lined up outside the Owia Government School as it consisted of two polling stations. Similarly long lines also formed outside La Pompe, Bequia.
In addition to that, a police officer who said to be one of the workers of the New Democratic Party (Party) and has close relations with West St. George candidate, Cashaka Cupid has been charged with assaulting a constable at the party's campaign rally in Owia on Saturday. He was also sent on no-pay leave.
Lines have started forming in North Windward as early voters were seen coming out of their houses to vote in St Vincent and the Grenadines in today's elections.
According to the Electoral Office, around 103,524 people are eligible to vote in the general elections. The data also unveiled that East Kingstown has the highest number of registered voters, totaling 9,369, followed by South Leeward with 8,627, and West St. George with 8,024. a total of 250 polling stations will be in operation across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
However, some also predicted that North Leeward Constituency would determine the final result of the general election.