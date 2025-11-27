Saint Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves stabbed? Truth behind viral Facebook video  

The claim sparked online speculation about the leader's safety, but sources confirmed that the Prime Minister is safe and sound.

Saint Vincent and Grenadines: A social media post has been circulating widely across the internet where an individual could be seen claiming that the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves was stabbed during an altercation in the North Windward constituency ahead of today’s general elections.

The claim quickly got attention and triggered speculations online, prompting thousands to question the safety of the leader. However, Associates Times could confirm that the source close to the Prime Minister revealed that he is safe and sound.

What the Viral Video Claimed?

In the video, the person identifying himself as Shepherd Macmillan, a press officer in the office of the prime minister said he had initially received reports suggesting that Dr Ralph Gonsalves was attacked during an encounter at the ULP constituency office in the Langley Park.

He stated that he has made attempts to contact the Prime Minister’s team but was unsuccessful. Shortly afterward, he said he had received a direct phone call from PM Gonsalves confirming he is safe.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is safe

According to press officer’s account, the Prime Minister personally confirmed his safety to the press officer. Macmillans said the prime minister provided him with the details of two alleged incidents.

A group of individuals approached the prime minister, blocked his way outside his vehicle at the ULP Constituency office of Dr Grace Walters in Langley Park.

A similar confrontation is also said to be occurred later in Spring Village.

Macmillan also claimed that the individuals were wearing political paraphernalia of the opposition party.

Police yet to release official statement

The Royal Saint Vincent and The Grenadines police force has not released any official statement as of now regarding the confrontations or have not provided any confirmation of arrests.

Tensions rise before the elections

The video which was released just hours before the elections in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are about to take place have raised serious concerns. However, Associates Times could confirm that the prime minister is safe and sound indicating that no official update or disclosure is there regarding any of the incident that Macmillan discussed in his video.

As elections in SVG are about to take place in few hours, Associates Times will be covering them live for you with all the updates, results and live polling data here.