Saint Lucia to hold General Elections on December 1st  

During a national broadcast, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced that he advised Governor General Errol Charles to dissolve Parliament on Monday, with Nomination Day set for November 21st.

During a broadcast on a radio and television show, Pierre said he had advised the Governor General, Errol Charles to dissolve the parliament on Monday. The Nomination Day is set to take place on November 21st.

“Confident that we have delivered what we have promised and the need to carry on the normal business of government, today I advised the Governor General to dissolve the Parliament of St Lucia, tomorrow, Monday, 10th November, and to issue writs of elections to pave the way for the general election,” the Prime Minister said.

The Leader of Opposition, Allen Chastanet in response to this shared a message on his social media calling on all the Saint Lucians to support the UWP, calling December 1st as a Freedom Day. In a recent address ahead of the elections, Chastanet said that his party will focus on eliminating 2.5% levy, introducing free tertiary education for all students at SALCC, Annual bonuses, health insurance, A $25000 youth startup grant and more.

Notably, the election campaign across Saint Lucia had already begun across the island. The ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party had been announcing their candidates for a while, also the UWP has been actively engaged in campaigns.

Now as the elections are scheduled to take place in less than a month, the election campaign is expected to strengthen even more and become more intense over the coming days. Two of the nation’s strongest parties the Saint Lucia Labour Party and the United Workers Party are expected to face each other off for the greatest number of seats and to uphold a victory in the upcoming elections.

The last general election was held in July 2021 in Saint Lucia.