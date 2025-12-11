UWP Council Rejects Chastanet’s Resignation After Election Defeat

The council reportedly decided to reject Chastanet's resignation request, amid calls for new leadership within the UWP after their December 1 loss at the polls.

Saint Lucia: The United Workers Party’s (UWP) National Council has once again rejected Allen Chastanet’s resignation as the party’s political leader following their major defeat at the December 1 polls.

According to a December 8 press release, the council stated that after much consideration over Allen Chastanet’s resignation offer, they came to a unanimous decision to keep the UWP’s political leader until the party’s next convention.

The party’s council, described as the highest decision-making body, reportedly met and deliberated recent political developments in the country, including Allen Chastanet's resignation.

The council reportedly decided to reject Chastanet's resignation request that was sent earlier last week, amid calls for new leadership within the UWP, after their devastating December 1 loss at the polls.

This, however is not the first time that the council has rejected Chastanet’s resignation, but the second time as in 2021, following the UWP’s loss to the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Chastanet also tendered his resignation as the party’s political leader, an offer that was rejected.

Fast forward to the December 1, 2025 general election where the UWP lost once again to the Saint Lucia Labour Party, losing 17 seats and securing only one, the council has still insisted in not answering to Chastanet's call for a change in leadership, until the party’s next official meeting where leadership decisions might be reconsidered or voted on.

Leonard Spider Montoute, UWP’s Public Relations Officer signed the statement and noted that the United Workers Party remains committed to serving the public interest, and strengthening the party’s organisation by working constructively toward the shared goals.

Following the council's rejection to let Chastanet go, and still keep him as the party’s leader. Members of the public have taken to Facebook to voice out their concerns. With some seeking for he to continue his political journey with UWP.

With one user Winston Williams stating “Mr.Chas you were a national team representative. Just start thinking what had motivated you to make the side . When most of the noise maker didn't. Start thinking you are the underdog looking to make the national team . The amount of work it will take to pass the opponent. I believe in you. Make it happen.”