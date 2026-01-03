New Political Party named Antigua and Barbuda National Congress launched 

Speaking in her national address, the candidate criticized the two longest-running parties of Antigua and Barbuda, saying their leadership has repeatedly left the nation entangled in scandal after scandal.

Antigua and Barbuda: A new political party named “Antigua and Barbuda National Congress” (ABNC) has entered into the political landscape of the country. The party is launched by Gail Pero-Weston who is an independent candidate of St Johns Rural South by noting that ABNC is aimed at ending the disturbing, decades-long trend of lack of accountability, transparency and fiscal discipline.

Speaking in her national address, Weston targeted the two longest-running parties of Antigua and Barbuda and said that due to these two parties, the country has been repeatedly caught in scandal after scandal.

She said that due to the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) and the United Progressive Party (UPP), the country has suffered through excessive and crippling taxations, the absence of consistent quality healthcare and basic infrastructure, marking a persistent drought for truth.

Weston criticized the lack of governance in the country and added that good governance is not a children’s game and their approach is neither clever nor entertaining. She said that the country has faced issues from nepotism to non-performance, criminal conduct to chronic waste, exploitation to self-enrichment and all these things need to be changed.

She stressed that the Antigua and Barbuda National Congress will present itself as an agent for the delivery of standards of governance that will work to produce economical and other tangible benefits. She said that the party will serve the interest of the country with full dedication and hard work.

Weston outlined the country’s motto and said that the party will be guided by the agenda, “Each Endeavouring, All Achieving.” She said that they will work with an agenda of offering good governance and a better life, ABNC will be aiming to become a best option for the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.

She also talked about the criticism faced by the third parties in Caribbean politics and said that they believe in good governance. Weston noted that they look forward to having the opportunity of being elected to govern this country and to redefining how the people perceive and benefit from public service.