Polling Survey 2025 predicts landslide victory for Saint Lucia Labour Party

The survey, conducted with a sample size of 4,359, shows early trends with SLP leading in most constituencies, including a tight race in Micoud South.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Early polling trends of Saint Lucia predicted a landslide victory for the Saint Lucia Labour Party as the United Workers Party is trailing behind in most of the constituencies. The recent survey which is surfacing on the social media conducted by regional news website, WIC News, outlined that 65% of the total voters expressed their intent to vote for SLP, while 29% expressed support for UWP.

The survey was conducted with a sample size of 4359, in which 43% were males and 56% were females. In early trends, it is showcased that the results in 28 seats of Saint Lucia are mostly in the favour of SLP as voters expressed their intent to vote for the party.

In Micoud South itself, which is contested, UWP's leader and former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is facing a tough fight with SLP’s candidate Shanda Haracksingh. SLP is narrowly ahead with 85 votes as Chastanet secured 73 votes.

In Canaries, SLP is leading with 144 votes and the survey predicted that out of 235 voters, 75 are in the favour of UWP. In Babonneau also, 197 voters favoured SLP out of 308 and 96 votes are expected to be in favour of the UWP.

235 voters were recorded in Castries Central and 151 are expected to vote for SLP, while 51 expressed their support for UWP. In Castries East which is contested by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, 313 voters participated, of which 223 voters turned out to be in the favour of PM Pierre, while 62 voters were also recorded in the support of UWP.

In Castries North, SLP is leading as candidate Lisa Jahour has received 149 votes as 252 voters were recorded in the survey. However, the candidate of UWP Stephen Fevriere received 51 votes in the survey which is quite low.

Talking about the trends in Castries South which is contested by Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire, the constituency has recorded 227 voters. Of these, 148 voters turned out to be in favour of Hilaire, while 62 intended to vote for UWP.

Castries South East is also expected to witness tough fight between SLP and UWP in which 361 voters participated. Of these 214 voters favoured SLP’s candidate Lisa C Jawahir, while former MP Guy Joseph of UWP is also expected to give a tough fight as 123 are expected to vote for him.

A total of 248 voters have been recorded from Choiseul constituency in the survey, out of which 142 are intended to vote for SLP’s candidate, Keithson Charles. On the other hand, 93 voters expressed their support for UWP’s candidate Bradley Felix.

SLP is also expected to lead in Dennery North as 240 voters were registered in the survey and 157 voters favoured SLP. On the other hand, 93 favoured UWP in the constituency. Dennery South is also expected to witness a fight as 159 voters have participated in the survey and 83 of them are intended to support SLP and 62 are expected to support UWP.

From Gros Islet, 559 voters were registered, of which 415 are in favour of SLP, while 135 are intended to support UWP. Laborie has registered 168 voters in the survey in which 130 would vote for SLP, while the remaining 32 showcased their support for UWP.

In Micoud North, 165 voters were registered and 104 are intended to vote for SLP and 52 are intended to vote for UWP. In Soufriere, out of 275 voters, 150 are expected to support SLP and 73 are expected to vote for UWP. The constituency is also expected to witness a tough fight between UWP’s Herod Stanislas and Emma Hippolyte of SLP.

From Vieux Fort North, out of 158 voters, 119 are in the favour of SLP, while 32 are in favour of UWP. In Vieux Fort South, out of 255 voters, 196 are in the favour of SLP, while 47 are in favour of UWP.

The polling survey conducted by WIC News predicted clear victory for Saint Lucia Labour Party as the country is heading for the polls on December 1, 2025.