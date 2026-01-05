Dominica and US sign agreement to facilitate third-country refugees

PM Skerrit said the agreement reflects ongoing dialogue with the United States and underscores Dominica’s role as a willing and reliable regional partner.

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica entered into an agreement with the US to accept third-country refugees in circumstances where the United States cannot return them to their state of birth or region.

Speaking during a press conference, PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that Dominica has been engaged in ongoing dialogue with the US on matters of mutual interest, and an agreement has been reached on one of the primary areas of collaboration. He said that their concerns have been acknowledged and well received by the United States Department of State.

He also said that both countries are finding their key points of agreement and compromise between the two countries.

Shedding light on the significance of the dialogue, PM Skerrit noted that the engagement is based on their responsibility to safeguard the wellbeing of their people, particularly their access to lawful travel, education, employment, and family connections, while strengthening cooperation between our two governments.

“I believe this engagement will further deepen our long-standing relationship and clearly signal that Dominica remains a willing and reliable partner of the United States in our region,” said the prime minister.

As they start this new year, PM Skerrit said that they must choose steady reflection, not heightened emotion. This is a time for clear thinking, not division. He said that the country has faced challenges before, and they have always met them with resilience, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility to one another.

While encouraging people, he noted, “Let us begin this new year by lowering the temperature of our national discourse, choosing calm over conflict, and remembering that we are strongest when we stand together.”

PM Skerrit said that the new year must also renew their shared commitment to nation-building above and beyond political or personal differences. Political views may differ, but their love for country must remain greater than any division.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that this government has a clear vision of sustainable development through ongoing investments in housing, health, education, and major national infrastructure projects.

He added that this is the time to enter this new year with confidence, purpose, and hope, focused not on what divides them, but on all that they have going for them as a nation and on the work still ahead to secure a better future for generations to come.