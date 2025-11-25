NDP Leads with 49% in New SVG Poll; ULP Trails Ahead of November 27 Elections

The poll shows the NDP leading with 49% support, while the ULP trails behind with 44% as the November 27 elections approach.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will head to the polls on November 27th, with this year’s elections expected to be one of the most competitive in recent years. A new poll from a Caribbean news site suggests a tight race between the two major parties.

The survey was conducted by WIC News across all 15 constituencies and shows that the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP) is leading ahead of the general elections scheduled for 27th November. The online poll collected almost 2102 votes as of November 24, and according to its results NDP gained 1016 votes (49%), ULP received 923 votes (44%).

However, 7% of the voters chose the undecided option and the remaining 1% extended their support for other minor groups or parties.

These figures reveal a drastic change and a competitive race indicating the Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves might not get the chance to secure a sixth consecutive victory. The NDP is leading in 11 seats according to the poll, while the ULP is leading in 4.

The polls suggest that the Prime Minister who is contesting the North Central Windward seats will secure a victory in the same with 70% votes. While NDP’s Godwin Friday will also be securing his seat with 75% votes.

Elections 2025 in SVG

In the upcoming elections, prime minister Ralph Gonsalves will be securing his sixth consecutive term. The prime minister has also accused the opposition of foreign involvement in the elections.

During a recent rally he accused the opposition of bringing 9 Trinidadians to Saint Vincent which included 8 women and 1 man. He specifically accused the United National Congress, Trinidad and Tobago’s ruling party of involvement into the country’s elections.

On the other hand, NDP’s Godwin Friday is pushing for change, with his campaign focused on providing more transparency, and bringing economic reforms which could lead the island to a new direction.