Allen Chastanet Resigns as UWP Leader After 2025 General Election Defeat  

Opposition Leader Allen Chastanet has formally resigned from his position as the political leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), days after his party faced a defeat in the 2025 general elections.

The UWP secured just one seat in the general elections including Chastanet’s win in his constituency, Micoud South. Whereas, the Saint Lucia Labour Party secured 14 seats, with the other two being secured by independent candidates.

The announcement of Chastanet’s resignation was formally made by UWP in their December 5 press release where they noted, “During the course of the [strategic] meeting, the Chairman of the United Workers Party, Mr Therold Prudent, formally advised the gathering that he is in receipt of a letter from the Political Leader Allen Chastanet, in which Mr Chastanet tenders his resignation as Political Leader of the United Workers Party. It is to be formally tabled for consideration by the National Executive at its next scheduled meeting during the second week of December 2025.”

The UWP further noted that they remain committed to delivering transparency, and to democratic process focused on the continued advancements of the party's mission in their service to the people of Saint Lucia.

Notably, several party officials have also pointed out Chastanet’s position as the reason behind UWP defeat considering it was second consecutive landslide loss under his leadership. Chastanet has notably held the position as a political leader of the party for 12 years.

After the announcement of Chastanet’s resignation from UWP, netizens have been expressing their views through comments and reaction videos online.

A user named Assan Jackson wrote, “a new generation of politicians for Saint Lucia, with fresh ideas, high moral standards, and a focus on clean governance, without any record of corruption.”

Another user wrote, “That is the best news I’ve heard in a long time. This is the best news it was about time. I hope he leaves and doesn’t come back. That is the best news. I wish you would leave the UWP party all the time. I wish he leave disappear thin air”