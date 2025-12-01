Saint Lucia: SLP wins 2025 General Elections for second consecutive term

Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has secured a second consecutive term in office after their victory in Saint Lucia's 2025 General Elections.

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has created history by securing a consecutive victory in the 2025 General Elections, marking the first time in a decade that a political party on the island has achieved back-to-back wins.

The party secured landslide victory as they won 14 out of 17 seats by winning majority of their seats, while the result on the 4 seats is yet to be confirmed.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre led the party, with the SLP winning the majority of seats in what turned out to be a nail-biting contest between the island’s two major political forces, the SLP and the United Workers Party (UWP).

The election saw strong voter turnout acro, however, Opposition Leader Allen Chastanet successfully defended his seat and will retain his position in Parliament. This victory reinforces the SLP’s political momentum and sets the stage for another five-year term under Pierre’s leadership.

As per results SLP secured victory in 14 seats out of 17 and UWP is leading only on one seat which is of Allen Castanet. Two of the 17 seats are dominated by Independent candidates such as Richard Frederick and former Prime Minister Stephnson King.

The Labour Party is securing victory on 14 seats included with a major margin of huge votes. The incumbent Prime Minister Philip J Pierre won his strong Castries East Peter Chiquot.

On the other hand, opposition leader and prime ministerial candidate from UWP Allen Chastanet also won his Micoud-South with a total of 1248 votes and defeated SLP candidate Dr. Shanda Harracksingh, as per the early trends.

Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire also won his seat Castries South as he defeated UWP’s candidate Tommy Descartes in the preliminary counts of voting.

Allen Chastanet-led UWP has tried a lot to return to power after four yeas, was restricted to just one seats in the 17-member parliament, as per the early trends.

The results, declared on December 1, 2025 after intense multi-round counting and early trends also marked the potential victory for the Saint Lucia Labour Party. Meanwhile, celebrations have also erupted across several constituencies as SLP supporters came out of their houses and extended greetings to each other.

So, the constituencies that are dominated by SLP:

Gros Islet – Kenson Joel Casimir

Babonneau – John Paul Estaphane

Dennery North – Shawn Edward

Dennery South – Paul Alfred Prospere

Vieux-Fort North – Moses Jn Baptiste

Vieux-Fort South – Danny Butcher

Castries East – Philip J. Pierre

Castries South – Dr. Ernest Hilaire

Castries South East – Lisa Jawahir

Anse La Raye / Canaries – Wayne Girard

Choiseul – Keithson Charles

Micoud North – Jeremiah Norbet

Soufrière – Emma Hippolyte

Laborie – Alva Baptiste

Seats that were won by Independent Candidates:

Castries North : Stephenson King

Castries Central: Richard Frederick

In addition to that, Allen Chastanet won his Micoud South and secured only one seat in the parliament for UWP.